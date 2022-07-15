ChainUp Custody and OneInfinity by OneDegree enter strategic partnership to foster collaboration in risk management

SINGAPORE & HONG KONG - News Direct - 15 July 2022 - Blockchain solutions provider ChainUp Group (“ChainUp”) and insurer OneDegree Hong Kong Limited (“OneDegree”) announced today a strategic partnership to provide clients of ChainUp Custody with insurance and technology combined risk management services through OneInfinity by OneDegree. Through this partnership, OneInfinity will officially become ChainUp’s Preferred Service Partner.Leveraging each other’s industry and technical expertise, both parties are committed to promoting higher standards of security in the digital asset space and facilitating the healthy and sustainable growth of the Web3 community.As part of the ChainUp Group, ChainUp Custody provides a comprehensive set of highly secure and reliable digital asset custody services with insights and strategies accumulated from servicing over 1,000 enterprise clients in the past five years, including technical product support, wallet interfaces, main chain asset custody, customized main chain integration, node solutions, co-managed wallet, loans, financing, and other financial services.OneDegree is a licensed virtual insurance company in Hong Kong. Combining its strong underwriting expertise, sophisticated data analytics and technical know-how, OneInfinity by OneDegree offers insurance solutions and risk management technology designed specifically for digital asset trading platforms, custodians, asset managers and technology providers. OneInfinity also leverages Cymetrics’ cybersecurity solutions, which are offered by a sister company of OneDegree. Cymetrics helps companies examine cyber, blockchain and digital asset risks from the perspective of hackers and insiders in a more agile and flexible way.said, “In the digital asset custody space, security and compliance are two key areas of concerns and risk management is a critical part of our offerings. Not only does ChainUp aim to provide our clients with reliable and compliant products and services, but we also actively seek to collaborate with relevant industry players to leverage one another’s expertise and do our part in creating a more robust ecosystem.”said, “With the rapid development of the digital asset industry, the establishment and adoption of best practice in risk management are crucial to ensure sustainable growth of the industry. OneInfinity is designed to answer this call, not only to support our clients in building trust and credibility, but also to encourage institutional participation in the sector.”

ChainUp Group

Founded in 2017, ChainUp is a leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp's innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange systems, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, liquidity solutions, and digital assets custody and management. Headquartered in Singapore and with offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.



OneInfinity by OneDegree

OneInfinity is the digital asset insurance business of OneDegree Group, operating under a general insurance licence from the Hong Kong Insurance Authority. OneInfinity's insurance products are specifically designed for digital asset trading platforms, custodians, asset managers and technology providers. They protect digital asset wallets against crime and specie risk and cover enterprise cyber security risk and directors & officers liabilities. OneInfinity utilizes CymetricsTM, a proprietary blockchain-compatible cyber security technology solution developed by the OneDegree team, to help businesses manage cyber, blockchain and digital asset risks from the perspective of hackers and insiders in the dynamic Web3 space.



