Chairman of Lancer Capital Mr. Avram Glazer and Chairman of GMR Group Mr. Kiran Kumar Grandhi met Chairman of Emirates Cricket, His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan at Dubai Expo 2020

DUBAI, UAE, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glazer and Kiran, who separately own teams in the UAE T20 League, spent the day touring Dubai and the Expo with UAE T20 League Chairman and Emirates Cricket's Vice Chairman, Khalid Al Zarooni and Emirates Cricket's Secretary General, Mubashshir Usmani. They visited the USA and India pavilions and were highly impressed with the entire setup.



Mr. Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Mr. Avram Glazer and His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan

Khalid Al Zarooni, UAE T20 League Chairman and Vice Chairman Emirates Cricket Board, said: "We were delighted to welcome Avie and his associates to Dubai. It has always been a pleasure to meet with Kiran who now spends most of his time in Dubai. It was indeed an honour to host them for a meeting with His Highness and take them on a tour of Expo 2020's most impactful pavilions during their brief visit."

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, ECB Board Member and Chairman of ECB Selection Committee, said: "It was, indeed, a pleasure to meet with both Avie Glazer and Kiran Kumar."

"We are particularly delighted with our shared vision for the UAE T20 League. With the team owners' passion and commitment to premier league cricket, the inaugural season promises to be highly competitive and truly exciting for cricket fans all over the world."

ABOUT THE UAE T20 LEAGUE (UAET20):

The UAE T20 League is a professional franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament with 6 franchise teams competing in a 34-match event. UAE T20 League combines two of the most compelling aspects of global sport - world class infrastructure coupled with the most favorable time zone catering to cricket fans around the world.

