ChampInu to offer the first NFT-based staking pool on the Binance Smart Chain

The ChampInu team is pleased to announce its first NFT-based staking pool on the Binance Smart Chain.

Users of Champ NFT will get exclusive access to an NFT-Only staking pool, ChampInu will add more compatibility and also include additional NFT collections:

The Greatest

Supply: 20

Rarity: Legendary

Utility: P2E Game, Exclusive staking pool

Revenue-generating product

Champinu is building the world's first Community-driven gaming platform. Champinu aims for transparency along with each phase of the project, starting by working under open-source accounting, releasing the monthly statements which include but are not limited to: Registered users, First-time depositors, Total deposited, Total withdrawn, Total wagered, Total NET profit. (50% of all generated profits will be spent on buyback and burn events of $CHAMPINU, the buyback will be bought directly from the Pancakeswap

DEX).

The ChampInu token contract has been audited by SpyWolf, and can be found here.

ChampInu has also published and verified the token contract on BSCScan.

About ChampInu

The Champinu Ecosystem is a community-driven project, with branches in the Metaverse and Gaming industry. Champinu is building the world's first Community-owned Gaming Platform. With some of the most popular game modes, it aims to be unique.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChampInuio

Telegram: https://t.me/Champinu

Contact Info:

Name: Diego Halsen

Email: Send Email

Organization: ChampInu

Address: Oslo, Norway

Website: https://champinu.io/

