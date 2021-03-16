Champion Painting Specialty Services Corporation Opens First Overseas Office in Guam

The Guam office is to function as a leading military hub.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp. (CPSSC), the heavy construction, road and bridge, ground tank, military, and industrial specialty services provider, today announced its expansion into Guam with its first-ever overseas office.

CPSSC chose to establish a permanent forward base of operations in Guam to provide services in the region. The location was strategically determined in response to the United States Department of Defense "Pivot to the Pacific."

"Opening an overseas location brings me great excitement," stated Duane Hough, vice president of Southeast operations. "Expanding our facilities allows us to mobilize quickly and efficiently for all projects in the pacific region."

"Guam is the perfect location, with Department of Defense facilities on the island and is within deployment range of those in the Indo-Pacific area of operations," continued Hough. "Our new Guam facility houses a complete array of abrasive blasting and coating equipment in addition to a climate-controlled storage capability."

The Military Readiness Team staff in Florida and Guam collaborated effectively across distance and time zones to establish CPSSC's official warehouse and office on the island. The Military Readiness Team provided organic support in the execution of projects supporting the Department of Defense in the Indo-Pacific region.

CPSSC is focused on providing the Department of Defense with abrasive blasting and coatings services, hangar remediation, and related support activities for new and existing facilities.

About Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp.

Since 2006, Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp is a leader in heavy construction, specialty services, road and bridge, military, and industrial specialty services. Champion's mission is to deliver high-performance services to the public and private sectors while maintaining the highest degree of safety, quality, and integrity. With offices in Fort Lauderdale, New York, Indiana, Alaska, Georgia, and Guam, Champion can mobilize quickly for all specialty services needs. The organization has provided its services for more than 15 years throughout the globe. To see recent case studies and for more information, please visit www.championssc.com.

