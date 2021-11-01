Champions crowned in National 1 of Axiata Game Hero Tournament with PUBG mobile

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiata Game Hero, has named the top winners from all participating countries after concluding the National 1 finals stage in August 2021. The lucky winners will be granted a ticket to the Grand Finals stage of Axiata Game Hero which is expected to be held in December 2021.

Axiata Game Hero is a tournament which involves Axiata operating companies from three countries namely: Celcom Axiata and Boost (Malaysia), Smart Axiata (Cambodia) & Dialog Axiata (Sri Lanka). A total prize pool of USD 55,000 is offered & players will be competing in the popular battle royale mobile game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds ("PUBG"). Following the success of the past season, Axiata Game Hero wishes to see more players come on board to battle and represent their countries.

16 teams of each country who have qualified from the Solo & Squad qualifier of National Championship (1) have been brought together to fight for the golden ticket to enter the Grand Finals. After 6 rounds of an all-out battle, the top 2 winners of each country have emerged. The top 2 teams of each country who is eligible to enter the Grand Finals are: Crack Platoon & Joy Bangla 4TW (Bangladesh), APG Esports & Team Max (Cambodia), Nitrolicious Squad & Project Squad MY (Malaysia), and ISSL NOOB ALLIANCE & Frag (Sri Lanka).

The top 2 winners have not only clinched the golden ticket to the Grand Final stage & they are also rewarded with cash prizes of USD 1,200 & USD 1,000 respectively.

The National Championship (2) stage is currently ongoing from September to November 2021. In this stage, the top 4 players from each Solo qualifier and top 3 Squads from each Squad qualifier will earn the spots to enter directly to the Grand Finals stage which will happen in December 2021. The battle will witness the top 2 squads from each country fight for the top place. Head on to the website, www.gamehero.asia for registration or Axiata Game Hero Facebook page for more updates.

