JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk continues its partnership with Total Solar DG to build second solar panel or photovoltaic (PV) installation in the former Cilegon plan. The rooftop PV installation will power Chandra Asri's warehouses, laboratory building and charging station for electrical forklifts, reducing up to 438 ton of CO2 emission. It is set to produce an addition of 554 megawatt-hours of solar powered electricity which represents an equivalent of 40 households consumption and will allow to save as much CO 2 as planting almost 7000 trees.



Chandra Asri, Indonesia's largest petrochemical producer, continues its partnership with Total Solar DG to Solarize its Cilegon Plant

The project follows successful commissioning of Chandra Asri's first solar system, which was built and commissioned by Total Solar DG in 2019 and has been able to produce 935 megawatt-hours of energy to power Chandra Asri's office buildings in Cilegon.

Erwin Ciputra, President Director of Chandra Asri said, "We are committed to reduce our carbon footprint in every area that we can and ensure we minimize any impact from our operations to the environment. As one of the leading solar energy producers in South East Asia, Total Solar DG can help us meet our objectives as we continue to uphold sustainability principles in all areas of our operations."

Gavin Adda, CEO of Total Solar Distributed Generation Southeast Asia said, "With a strong, growing presence in Asia, and trusted by companies such as Chandra Asri as the solar energy partner of choice, Total Solar DG provides a solution that fulfils both environmental sustainability and cost-saving goals. We look forward to supporting Chandra Asri in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions over the coming decades."

About Chandra Asri

Chandra Asri Petrochemical is Indonesia's largest integrated petrochemical company producing olefins and polyolefins. With a history of over 27 years and over 2000 dedicated staff, the company incorporates state-of-the-art technologies and supporting facilities located strategically in the country's petrochemical hub, Cilegon and Serang. As a Growth Partner, Chandra Asri is committed on creating high-value jobs, expanding the domestic petrochemical value chain, and serving the needs of the vibrant and growing Indonesian market. For more information, visit: www.chandra-asri.com

About Total Solar Distributed Generation SEA

Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG) SEA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Total dedicated to the development of distributed solar energy solutions, including solar-powered rooftops and ground-mounted solar panels. Active in Asia since 2018, Total Solar DG is a major international provider of fully integrated solar solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, with a portfolio of over 600 MW of projects in operation and development in the region. https://solar.total.asia

About Total

Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

