The Chands Boutique Villas Unveils Spectacular Renovations in Bali

—

Villa Finder, a leading luxury villa booking platform, is thrilled to announce that renovations for The Chands Boutique Villas in Seminyak, Bali have been completed.

The Chands Boutique Villas

The Chands Boutique Villas, a luxury villa complex situated on the prestigious Batu Belig beach in Seminyak, Bali, proudly announces the completion of a major renovation that has transformed the resort into an exquisite haven for travelers seeking unparalleled comfort and sophistication. The IDR 2.5 billion overhaul reflects the commitment of The Chands Boutique Villas to elevate the guest experience and set new standards in luxury hospitality.

The Chands Boutique Villas sought design, marketing, and customer experience experts during their renovations, which included several of the Villa Finder team.

Reimagined Welcome Area

The entrance of The Chands Boutique Villas, the lobby, has undergone a stunning transformation. Boasting a beautiful design, the reception area and comfortable seating space have been meticulously crafted to create an inviting ambiance that sets the tone for the entire resort.

Room Enhancements

Extensive renovation has been completed on several of the villa's bathrooms, which now feature luxurious marble tiling, replacing the outdated flooring. The entire resort has seen a gradual transformation with the replacement of wooden flooring. This effort enhances the overall aesthetic appeal of the rooms, replacing previously weathered fixtures.

Two of the villas have been converted to include enclosed living spaces with the addition of air conditioning. This upgrade ensures that guests enjoy a climate-controlled environment, enhancing comfort and convenience.

All rooms have undergone a comprehensive furniture upgrade, replacing previously worn beds, sun loungers, dining sets, and desks with brand-new custom furniture.

The Chands Boutique Villas invites guests to experience the epitome of luxury and relaxation amid the beautiful sea view from their villas. The completion of these renovations marks a significant milestone in the resort's journey to redefine the standards of upscale hospitality.



Beachfront Dining Experience

The Chands Boutique Villas has introduced a brand new restaurant on its property. The restaurant situated right on the popular Batu Belig beachfront provides a picturesque setting for guests who wish to enjoy a casual cocktail or meal and also caters to breakfasts, delivered to each private villa as per their morning requests.

Revitalised Parking Area

The resort's parking space has undergone a thorough makeover, resulting in a cleaner and brighter environment. Enhancing both functionality and aesthetics, it now ensures a seamless experience for guests arriving at the property, or for guests meeting private tour guides.

Enhanced Fitness and Relaxation Facilities

The gym and massage rooms have also been revamped to offer guests state-of-the-art facilities for fitness and relaxation. These spaces now provide an oasis of tranquility and rejuvenation, contributing to the overall well-being of the guests.

Expanded Team

The Chands Boutique Villas has bolstered its team to provide enhanced services to guests. The team expansion aims to elevate customer service, ensuring a seamless and personalised experience throughout their stay.

About the company:

Villa Finder simplifies the process of booking a holiday villa and cares deeply about the villas chosen for guests, the villas that pass the assessment are inspected to high standards and verified before being listed. Concierge and personalised services are at the heart of their offering, and their portfolio includes more than 4,000 villas around Asia Pacific and Europe.



Contact Info:

Name: Joanna Cockle- Head of Marketing

Email: Send Email

Organization: Villa Finder

Website: https://www.villa-finder.com/



Release ID: 89117100

In case of encountering any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release that necessitate action, or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be readily available to promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, resolving any identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. The provision of accurate and dependable information is our primary focus.