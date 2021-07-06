Change Scenery with a Gourmet Foodie Workation at Regent Taipei

Enjoy a 12 Hour Stay with a Free Surf & Turf Set

TAIPEI, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workation has become a rising global trend during this pandemic; therefore, Regent Taipei has tapped into this trend and launched a new Gourmet Foodie Workation. From now until July 31st, with a starting price of $3,680 NTD, enjoy a 12-hour workation at the Superior Room with room service delivery of the highly praised, Thick Cut U.S. Rib Eye Roast Beef & Lobster Set Menu (for two), that is worth $3,680 NTD.



Many professionals have normalized the "work from home" lifestyle, and while working amongst the home comforts has its joy, the separation between work and personal life has also increasingly become nonexistent. This is where workation comes into play. "Workation'' is a portmanteau between "work" and "vacation" where it is similar to a vacation, but with one important caveat: Guests take work along with them. The concept is to change the scenery and enjoy a vacation while working remotely, and most importantly, taking the time to rest and unwind in hopes of being more productive.

For guests seeking a change of scenery or changing up their routine life, Regent Taipei is the perfect workation spot. With a quiet and comfortable guest room access for 12 hours – from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM – guests can enjoy working with an urban city view. Spend an additional $800 NTD to enjoy an overnight stay until the next morning 11:00 AM. Peacefully work in a luxurious five-star room and enjoy a popular takeaway selection from Regent Taipei's Take Regent Home online ordering platform, the Surf & Turf Set Menu (for 2). This set includes a tender 16-ounce Thick Cut U.S. Rib Eye Roast Beef with a whole oven-baked Boston Lobster paired with seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, two chef's specialty soups, and two Caesar salads; creating a luxurious land and sea gourmet feast after a hard-working day. Enjoy a splendid Gourmet Foodie Workation with a gourmet feast with Regent Taipei.

