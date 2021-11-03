Changes in Strategy Helps DogeCola in Price: Up 800% in October

—

DogeCola, one of the most successful crypto beverages has changed its strategy in the month of October 2021 and this resulted in a price increase of 800%. The token went from $0.000000003 to $0.0000000203143 within a month, which is an unprecedented feat for a crypto beverage.

There were many changes. Firstly, DogeCola launched its sister token “DogeBull.” It received an equivalent positive response from the community, where it reached the hard cap of 500 BNB in a few minutes. The token also made record listing on many major exchanges like CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap, TrustWallet, and even on BiGOne exchange. The new token took a huge leap and had grown over 800% in 3 days.

Secondly, at the end of the month, Chris, the lead developer called for an AMA "Ask Me Anything" session. It is announced that the team is testing solutions that they would reduce the buying fees to 2% and later on change the selling fees to 10%. This would mean more savings for the token holders who are actively following the project. The figures shared are not fixed, Chris and his team members are willing to go even lower to make DogeCola even more decentralized.

Shortly after the AMA, the team went on to burn 17.91% of the total supply. The team is also planning to burn more in stages. On top of the burn, Chris will also start to introduce a staking program to help manage the tokens, thus reducing the circulating supply. Staking has the added benefit of contributing to the security and efficiency of the project in the long run.

Last but not least, the team is also planning to build an Ethereum bridge. Bridges are permissionless applications that allow users to send tokens and arbitrary data between blockchain networks. This could bring in new investors from the Ethereum family and supporters.

"I am doing what I can to help DogeCola to grow. We are also doing our best to find partners who can take our brand to the next level and create a drink that will be made available worldwide. This will take time and I know who will make it." Chris, Lead Developer of DogeCola said.

DogeCola will continue to build its business. They have NFT and GameFi in their work plan. The company is also working alongside with Art Now, the leading private art gallery in Singapore located at the iconic Raffles Hotel to connected the cryptocurrency industry with the astonishing world of artists and curators.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogecolaofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/doge_cola

Telegram: https://t.me/dogecola

Discord: https://discord.gg/GA4Pasyfh9

Contact Info:

Name: DogeCola

Email: Send Email

Organization: DogeCola

Website: https://www.dogecola.finance/

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=dogecola

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/changes-in-strategy-helps-dogecola-in-price-up-800-in-october/89051585

Release ID: 89051585