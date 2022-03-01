Channel Bakers Promotes Carol Lai To Vice President, Asia Pacific Region

TAIPEI, Taiwan and Hong Kong, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Bakers, a global full-service eCommerce and retail media agency, has promoted Carol Lai to its executive management team as Vice President of Asia Pacific, announced agency Founder & CEO Josh Kreitzer.

Photo Download - Carol Lai

"Carol has made significant contributions to expanding our worldwide organization," Kreitzer said. "She established Channel Bakers' business in Asia, China and Japan in just a short period of time, and built teams in the US, Taiwan and China while profitably driving operations and exceeding her region's sales targets year after year."

According to Kreitzer, Channel Bakers' Asia Pacific region represents 132 assorted advertiser brands, supported by a growing full-service in-region staff. Channel Bakers has evolved from early adopter to a regional leader in implementing Amazon's top-of-funnel advertising products, including Branded Stores, DSP and STV/OTT tools for the Asia Pacific market.

Fluent in Mandarin Chinese & Taiwanese, Lai has more than a decade of experience developing worldwide go-to-market strategies for brands representing a variety of industries. Lai built upon her undergrad International Business degree from Tunghai University in Taiwan with Masters Degrees in Business Administration and Accounting from Cal State Fullerton and the University of Rochester, respectively.

Kreitzer noted that Channel Bakers has maintained a focus on workplace diversity amidst its business growth. Named among Inc. Magazine's fastest growing companies with a 260% year-over-year growth rate, female team members make up 57% of its workforce and 62% of company leadership.

About Channel Bakers