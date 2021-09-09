ChannelAdvisor Adds Support for eBay Promoted Listings AdvancedBETA, Helping Brands and Retailers Boost Product Visibility and Drive Online Sales

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced ChannelAdvisor's multichannel commerce platform now supports eBay's newest cost-per-click advertising model Promoted Listings AdvancedBETA, helping brands and retailers unlock their selling potential and stand apart in the increasingly competitive e-commerce marketplace. ChannelAdvisor's expanded support, designed to increase product visibility and drive online sales, can connect sellers with millions of active browsers and buyers on the eBay marketplace.

With powerful automation and campaign management capabilities, Promoted Listings AdvancedBETA allows eBay sellers in the US, UK, DE, IT, and AU to drive traffic to their listings with access to top of search placement using keyword and budget controls. ChannelAdvisor enables its customers to create, monitor, and manage eBay and other retail media campaigns from one central platform.

"We're excited to offer advertisers the tools to break through the noise and be seen," said Steve Frechette, vice president of product management at ChannelAdvisor. "Online shoppers have a plethora of options, requiring brands and retailers to strategically position their merchandise at every stage of the buying journey. Our long-standing partnership with eBay continues to meet businesses at their point of need, removing the complexity of selling and advertising online to win the digital shelf. We invite sellers to leverage our expanded support for their success on eBay."

eBay facilitates approximately 1.5 billion live listings for 19 million online sellers, reaching an estimated 159 million consumers worldwide.1

"We're excited to work with ChannelAdvisor to make Promoted Listings AdvancedBETA available to sellers in their network. This is just one of the many investments we're making to expand our offerings of ad solutions and meet the evolving needs of sellers to run and grow their business," said Alex Kazim, VP of Global Advertising and General Manager at eBay.

The eBay marketplace is among nearly 200 selling channels integrated with ChannelAdvisor's robust platform, enabling brands and retailers to reach consumers worldwide. ChannelAdvisor's platform includes powerful automation capabilities that offer brands and retailers a competitive edge, helping them streamline their operations, improve inventory and order management, and boost product visibility across marketplaces, search engines, retail and social sites.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimise the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimising their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Lazada, Google, and hundreds more.

For more information visit channeladvisor.com .

