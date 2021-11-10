ChannelAdvisor Announces 2021 E-Commerce Consumer Survey Results

Over 1,000 Australian consumers provide brands and retailers with actionable insights into when, where, and how they shop online

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today released the results of its newest consumer survey, which gauged the shopping behaviours of over 1,000 respondents in Australia, ranging from 18-65+ years old. The nationwide survey results, fielded by Dynata, offer brands and retailers actionable insights as the upcoming holiday season kicks into gear.

Survey participants provided a broad view of how their product searching, researching and buying have changed in response to the pandemic and whether they will continue to embrace shopping options, such as "click and collect" and same-day delivery. Additionally, these consumers shared their reasons for abandoning a purchase — invaluable information for e-commerce brands and retailers during the busiest shopping season of the year.

"The survey results are clear: consumers aren't buying products and interacting with companies the way they did before 2020," explained Mike Shapaker, CMO of ChannelAdvisor. "Consumers want convenience at each stage of the buying journey — from research to sale. Brands and retailers need to shift their focus to their consumers' demands. Ahead of peak season, they'll need to reimagine and reinforce e-commerce strategies to take advantage of these permanent changes, as their competitors will soon begin doing the same."

Some of the recent survey's key findings include:

Consumers Will Continue Shopping Online Post-Pandemic

49% of survey respondents in Australia predict they will shop online in the future more than before the pandemic

predict they will shop online in the future more than before the pandemic 33% of survey participants predict they will shop for groceries online in the future more often than before the pandemic

Consumers Will Opt for Online Holiday Shopping

36% of surveyed consumers plan to do more holiday shopping online this year

42% of survey respondents plan to use "buy online, pick up in-store" (or curbside) options this holiday season

7% of survey participants say they plan to do less holiday shopping online in 2021

How the Pandemic has Affected Online Consumer Shopping Behaviour

37% of survey participants have bought items online that they hadn't purchased before the pandemic

55% of respondents are shopping online more frequently than before the pandemic

33% of surveyed consumers have more confidence in buying online than they did before the pandemic

Consumer Reasons for Abandoning Online Purchases

Out of stock - 61%

Price could be better elsewhere or become lower in the future - 46%

Negative reviews - 35%

Unclear product information - 32%

Unclear product images - 26%

Too few reviews - 17%

Biggest Influences on Consumer Online Buying Decisions

Price - 79%

Availability - 55%

Reviews - 44%

Delivery speed - 42%

Brand name - 35%

Payment options - 35%

Flexibility of delivery time - 22%

Consumer Behaviour When Choosing a Product Online

When the surveyed respondents go online to buy products, they begin their product search on:

products, they begin their product search on: Search engine - 37%



A brand website - 23%



Marketplaces or retailer sites - 35%



Social media sites - 6%

Younger Consumers Will Use Social Media for Product Research and Discovery

In the past 12 months, 64% of 18 to 25-year-olds have researched products on Instagram

67% of 26 to 35-year-olds have researched products on Facebook during the same time period

60% of 18 to 25-year-olds have "discovered" products they've purchased on social media sites in the past 12 months

