ChannelAdvisor Announces New Integration with Rakuten Ichiba, One of Japan's Largest Online Shopping Malls

Leading e-commerce solution provider adds integrated support for brands and retailers selling on a leading Japanese e-commerce platform

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced its collaboration with Rakuten Ichiba, Rakuten's marketplace in Japan. With this added support for one of Japan's largest online shopping malls, ChannelAdvisor customers now have another option for reaching consumers in the dynamic Japanese market.

This new collaboration with Rakuten adds to ChannelAdvisor's premier network of strategic partners and expansive support for established and emerging marketplaces worldwide. By listing their products on Rakuten Ichiba, brands and retailers can unlock their selling potential and reach millions of online shoppers in one of the world's largest economies.

"ChannelAdvisor strives to help brands and retailers worldwide accelerate their sales. By supporting their marketplace presence in Japan, ChannelAdvisor can help position brands and retailers for e-commerce success," said Simon Clarkson, ChannelAdvisor Managing Director, APAC. "With more than 100 million members in Japan, Rakuten can provide another way to connect with consumers online and capture new audiences."

Brands and retailers can use the ChannelAdvisor platform for a wide range of capabilities to help manage their Rakuten presence, including optimising product data, simplifying inventory management, and streamlining order management1. ChannelAdvisor supports a range of popular categories including but not limited to: home, furniture, apparel, cosmetics, and consumer electronics.

"We understand how important global expansion is to growth in e-commerce, and are excited about the opportunities Rakuten Ichiba can offer our customers," said Clarkson.

To learn more about opportunities to sell on global marketplaces with ChannelAdvisor, explore channeladvisor.com/au/solutions/selling/ . For additional information about Rakuten, visit https://global.rakuten.com/corp/ .

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimise the world's commerce. For two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimising their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimise fulfilment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Zalando, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information visit www.channeladvisor.com

1 * Certain operations, such as initial setup and editing the store's top page, cannot be performed through ChannelAdvisor, and must be performed through the Rakuten Ichiba RMS store management system.

