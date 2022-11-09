Charging Towards A Greener Future: Cycle & Carriage Singapore Partners Grocery Logistics of Singapore (FairPrice Group Supply Chain Unit) to Take Its First Step In Using Electric Commercial Vehicles

- Cycle & Carriage and Grocery Logistics of Singapore (GLS) collaborate to use Electric Commercial Vehicles as mobility solutions in logistics and delivery, in line with the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cycle & Carriage Singapore will be collaborating with Grocery Logistics of Singapore (GLS), the logistics arm of the FairPrice Group, as they opt to utilise electric vehicles in logistics and delivery. In line with this, Cycle & Carriage Singapore will be supplying 10 Citroën ë-Dispatch units, and their pertinent charging stations to GLS to be on the road by the end of November.

Able to cover a distance of 339 kilometres with a full charge and requiring only 48 minutes to reach an 80 percent charge from zero percent, the Citroën ë-Dispatch units will form the first pilot fleet of electric vans to be used by GLS.

Marking its foray into the use of electric vehicles for logistical purposes, GLS' shift to electric, rather than petrol-powered vehicles with Cycle & Carriage enables them to reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining their high standards of service.

"GLS continues to do our part for the environment and our latest initiative to augment our fleet with electric vehicles is part of our overall holistic effort to promote a circular and low-carbon economy," Ms Zeng Qiao Jia, Chief Supply Chain Officer of FairPrice Group Supply Chain shares, adding "Beyond the environmental gains of reducing our carbon footprint, we are eager also to reap greater cost savings from the total cost of ownership of running an electrified fleet, where resources may be redeployed to further advance our supply chain capabilities. We urge our industry peers to join us on this whole-of-nation sustainability effort and to leave behind a greener world for our children."

This collaboration also aligns with the government's commitment to realising the Singapore Green Plan 2030, close behind the launch of multiple initiatives by Cycle & Carriage Singapore to encourage the shift to electric vehicles. This includes schemes and incentives such as the Commercial Vehicle Emissions Scheme (CVES) – which also includes a rebate of S$30,000 for purchases made before 23 March 2023.

A member of the Jardine Cycle & Carriage Group, Cycle & Carriage Singapore has established itself as one of the driving forces in implementing clean energy alternatives for vehicles within Singapore. Their commitment to providing electric mobility solutions that match the needs of their clients in moving towards cleaner and greener energy solutions forms a vital part of the collaboration.

"It's great to see key industry players making the shift to electric vehicles as we work towards a cleaner, more sustainable environment. We look forward to assisting GLS to help ease their adoption of electric vehicles," shares Ms Dawn Pan, Director of Multi-Franchise Operations at Cycle & Carriage Singapore.

In addition to this partnership, Cycle & Carriage Singapore will continue to work towards making the Singapore Green Plan 2030 a reality by proactively pursuing opportunities to provide sustainable solutions to local businesses.

About Cycle & Carriage Electric Mobility Solutions

Committed to helping our partners accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, Cycle & Carriage Singapore has rolled out a comprehensive suite of Electric Mobility Solutions that cater to every aspect of their journey.

These solutions include the retailing and leasing of electric vehicles, specialised consultations through which we evaluate the needs of our customers and advise the most suitable electric charging options and turn-key logistics services such as pick-up and delivery.

The Citroën Brand

At the heart of the automotive market, Citroën has asserted itself since 1919 as a popular brand in the true sense of the word, making people and their lifestyles its first source of inspiration. This spirit is underlined by the 'Inspired by You' brand signature and is embodied by cars combining unique design and benchmark comfort. Within the sector of mainstream brands, Citroën also stands out with a unique customer experience (Citroën Advisor, 'La Maison Citroën', etc.). In 2019, Citroën sold one million vehicles in over 90 countries.

About Cycle & Carriage

At Cycle & Carriage, we are driven by our passion to create people-focused experiences. We began our exceptional journey in 1899 in Kuala Lumpur and we are now a leading regional automotive group in Southeast Asia. Cycle & Carriage distributes, retails and provides aftersales services for passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles in Singapore, Malaysia and Myanmar.

Cycle & Carriage carries Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Kia, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Maxus vehicles, retails used cars under its Republic Auto brand, and distributes BYD electric forklifts in Singapore; is one of the leading dealers of Mercedes-Benz vehicles and carries FUSO trucks in Malaysia; and is the distributor and dealer of Mazda and Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles as well as FUSO commercial vehicles in Myanmar. Cycle & Carriage is a member of the Jardine Cycle & Carriage Group.

Cycle & Carriage: www.cyclecarriage.com

About FairPrice Group Supply Chain

FairPrice Group Supply Chain (FPGSC), encompassing Grocery Logistics of Singapore (GLS), is the supply chain arm of FairPrice Group. FPGSC currently operates three ambient distribution centres, namely Joo Koon, Benoi, and Jalan Buroh Distribution Centres. It has commenced operations in its fourth and newest distribution centre - the state-of-the-art Fresh and Frozen Distribution Centre (FFDC) at Sunview Road, which is projected to achieve full operational capacity in Q3 2023.

Through the years, FPGSC has achieved a number of firsts in the grocery retail industry in Singapore and the region. Key amongst these include the operation of distribution centres that deploy high-end automation and technology, such as - the Automated Sortation distribution centre housing a state-of-the-art sorter with Pick-to-Light technology, the automated storage and Caddypick distribution centre, which encompass the CaddyPick system within the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS), and the industry-leading multi-temperature and highly-automated FFDC. Apart from distribution centres, FPGSC also operates the state-of-the-art Supply Chain Operations Centre (SCope) - a control tower facility that deploys end-to-end data and analytics capabilities to monitor and efficiently manage the movement of goods from source to stores. With its ecosystem of assets and capabilities, FPGSC serves the FairPrice Group and also partner-suppliers in their supply chain management needs.

FPGSC operates every day, all year long, to service all FairPrice and Cheers stores daily. With a total warehousing area exceeding one million square feet, FPGSC delivers more than 38 million cartons from ambient distribution centres, and 20 million cartons from FFDC, to stores every year.