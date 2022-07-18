Charles Lachaux Signs Exclusive Direct to Consumer Distribution Deal With Blockchain-Based Membership Wine Community Crurated

LONDON, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles Lachaux, Burgundy’s most forward-thinking winemaker, today announced an exclusive partnership with blockchain-based membership wine community Crurated. Under the terms of the deal, Lachaux’s celebrated and award winning wines, that are small production and in high demand all over the globe, will be sold exclusively to Crurated members. More details on the offerings and on Crurated membership can be found at www.Crurated.com .



For members special offerings will be released in multiple phases throughout the year. The first offering includes 1 mixed case of six appellations:

Bourgogne Aligoté, Les Champs d’Argent, 2021

Bourgogne Rouge, La Croix Blanche, 2021

Côte de Nuits Village, Aux Montagnes, 2021

Aloxe-Corton premier cru, Les Valozières, 2021

Nuits Saint Georges village, La Petite Charmotte, 2021

Nuits Saint Georges premier cru, Aux Argillas, 2021

Starting July 25th the wines will be offered to Crurated members through private sale.

“Innovation in winemaking is key to producing and distributing an exceptional bottle of wine,” said Charles. “For decades wine has been distributed to discerning wine lovers without an eye for how the process can be improved. Crurated streamlines access to rare wines and their use of blockchain and NFT technology provides buyers with the authenticity and provenance much needed in this industry. They are the ideal partner for us as we embark on a new age of direct to consumer wine sales.”

“Our team is fortunate to be working with the world’s greatest wines and winemakers and Charles Lachaux is no exception,” said Alfonso de Gaetano, Founder of Crurated. “Our blockchain-based technology platform has revolutionized the way rare wines are bought and sold. We are the first member-based wine community to offer full transparency and asset value protection. This model is already redefining the wine cellar far beyond the four walls.”

Each bottle will be accompanied with an NFT. Recorded forever on the blockchain, the NFT will verify the authenticity of the bottle and provide other important details including ownership history, vintage, vineyard location, varietal, and other key details. The NFTs are easily accessible by tapping on an NFC or RFID enabled phone. The bottle history is also updated via a new blockchain recording anytime the wine is resold and the token moves from one client to another.

Although Charles Lachaux wines will be sold directly to consumers exclusively through the Crurated platform, B2B restaurant sales will still be handled by distributors.

About Charles Lachaux

Charles Lachaux has made revolutionary changes to the viticulture at Arnoux-Lachaux, pushing the boundaries of Burgundian winemaking today. Described by Jancis Robinson as “a bright new star”, he embodies the new generation. In 2021 Charles was crowned “best young winemaker on the planet” at the Golden Vines Awards held in London. He is an advocate of high density planting, low yields and intensive vineyard work, which includes training his vines into long ‘arches’ rather than pruning their shoots. Lachaux represents the 6th generation to care for the family estate located in Vosne-Romanée (Côte-d'Or).

About Crurated

Launched in 2021 with an emphasis on France and Italy, Crurated is a membership-based wine community designed to connect connoisseurs directly with world-class producers. A team of specialists provides personalized services and authentic experiences, while Crurated’s seamless logistics service guarantees quality and provenance thanks to secure wine cellar storage and innovative blockchain technology. For more on Crurated, visit crurated.com.

