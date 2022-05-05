Charlie Mitchell, the 16-year-old singer produced by Narada Michael Walden, famed producer of Whitney Houston, George Michael and numerous others will make his national TV debut on May 11th on Studio 10 in Australia

SYDNEY, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Mitchell, the 16-year-old singer from the Gold Coast, will make his nationally televised debut in Australia on May 11th. He will appear in an interview on the show at about 11:30 AM and will also perform the song that is becoming rapidly popular across the world, ESW Management confirmed the appearance.



Charlie Mitchell, produced by Narada Michael Walden, has seen the original song "Even After" picked up by stations throughout Australia, Latin America, Canada, and the United States in just 48 hours since it's release. The song was written by Brian Evans, Jesse Stenger, with the melody by Mitchell, who is only 16.

Narada Michael Walden produced the song, "Even After," which was initially written by Brian Evans, also a singer who happened upon Charlie Mitchell and brought him to the attention of Walden.

Walden had 57 #1 hits including for Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, George Michael, Sting, Barbra Streisand, and others too numerous to mention. He is named as one of the Top 10 producers of all time by Billboard Magazine.

Charlie Mitchell would often post videos on his Facebook page of himself singing, which can be viewed at facebook.com/charliemitchellmusic, and the single is now available worldwide on services such as Apple iTunes, Amazon, Spotify and others.

"Charlie is a superstar in the making," says Walden.

The song, which was literally released on May 3rd, is already being played in Argentina, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, United States, Peru, and other countries.

"What I really was hoping for was that Australia got behind one of their own first, because despite all of these shows in different countries that have been contacting us. I really wanted to make sure he debuted in Australia. It just felt like that was the way it was supposed to be. That was the right way, and Australia has embraced him as the radio stations playing him have confirmed," says Evans, who also acted as Executive Producer of the song as well as the writer of the lyrics. Co-Executive Producer Jesse Stenger also wrote lyrics for the song, with Charlie Mitchell creating the melody.

The song was originally written by Evans about his mother, who had passed. Evans could not bring himself to sing it himself, and so he approached Charlie Mitchell with the song after seeing him on social media.

"The song was written in a special way. The first verse is what the person who lost someone is feeling, while the second verse and the bridge is coming from your loved one to you when you need to hear those words the most. That said, everyone has their own interpretation of the song," he says.

The national appearance on Australia's Studio 10 will be Charlie Mitchell's first appearance to a national audience, and in his own country.

"Charlie Mitchell is going to be a very big star," says Evans. "And he's a great kid. I'm honored to be a part of it."

"We will be recording many songs we've written together," says Stenger. "This is a different thing altogether, especially how it all came to be."



Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1811436/ESW_Management_Charlie_Mitchell.jpg?p=medium600

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1811437/CharliesDebut.jpg?p=medium600