Charming Home: 6 Years Of Development With Many Proud Renovation Projects

Charming Home has successfully made a profound positive impression in the minds of many investors. In just six years of operation, the brand has successfully renovated numerous projects of various sizes in Vietnam, firmly establishing its position in the construction and renovation market.

In 2017, Charming Home was founded with its first headquarters in Hanoi, Vietnam. After 6 years of development and brand positioning, Charming Home takes pride in asserting itself as a reputable and leading renovation company in the construction market of Northern Vietnam.

Charming Home's renovation projects encompass houses, apartments, and villas, as well as commercial properties such as shops, restaurants, gyms, and various other constructions. Charming Home provides comprehensive construction services for these projects, from assessing the actual conditions to creating 3D designs and carrying out the renovation work. With years of experience, Charming Home continues to grow and strengthen its brand's credibility in the Northern Vietnam market and throughout the entire nation of Vietnam.

Recently, in July 2023, Charming Home completed the renovation of a 3-story house that was nearly 20 years old in the Long Bien ward. The homeowners desired to overhaul both the overall facade of the house and the functional layout to better align with their family's lifestyle. The initial condition of the house was still in good use, with no signs of deterioration, so the structural framework was retained, only the roof being replaced with a different type. After the renovation, Charming Home delivered an elegant appearance, meeting the homeowner's needs for a new and sustainable living space.

In August 2023, Charming Home also completed the design and renovation of a 2-story house that was over 20 years old in the Long Bien ward. Since the house did not use columns and relied entirely on load-bearing walls, during the design process, the architects had to carefully calculate to ensure the house's structural integrity and high aesthetic appeal. After fully collecting the client's requirements, Charming Home swiftly completed the overall design and delivered a completely new appearance that aligns with modern trends and satisfies the homeowners.

In September 2023, Charming Home upgraded the overall design of a house built in 1998 in Ba Dinh district, Hanoi, Vietnam. The homeowners wanted Charming Home to add a floor and reconfigure the functional layout to expand the living space. After gathering the homeowners' desires and understanding the daily routines of the family members, Charming Home created 3D rendering. After just one submission, Charming Home received the client's approval and successfully blew in the house with a modern style.

For more details about the projects that Charming Home has carried out, please click here.

Charming Home takes pride in being the leading design and renovation company in Northern Vietnam. In just 6 years of operation, the brand has undertaken projects for hundreds of investors in Northern Vietnam and nationwide. These projects reflect the personal touch of the investors, optimizing space, functionality, and budget while offering a lifetime warranty and maintenance.

Currently, Charming Home is actively engaged in renovating numerous other residential and commercial properties. For more information about Charming Home, take a look at https://charminghome.com.vn/sua-nha-tron-goi-ha-noi

About Charming Home

Charming Home provides design and construction services for new and renovation projects in Vietnam. From its first year of operation to the present, Charming Home has consistently adhered to the principles of "Progress - Quality - Responsibility and Creativity" for each project. As a result, Charming Home has gained the trust of numerous investors and has become one of the leading construction companies. Never resting on its laurels, Charming Home continuously enhances the skills of its construction team and improves the quality of its services to satisfy all of its clients and further develop its brand in the future.

