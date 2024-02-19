Charting New Commercial Real Estate Territory: Bob Knakal's Atlanta Address Post-JLL Departure

Bob Knakal, celebrated for mapping NYC's real estate landscape, embarked on a new journey in Atlanta, sharing pivotal insight & networking strategy post-JLL. His speech to over 600 professionals underscored the role of information, relationships, & embracing innovation in charting new commercial real estate territories.

In a significant gathering of commercial real estate professionals at the Blue Martini in Buckhead, Bob Knakal, a towering figure in New York City real estate, shared his unparalleled insights just a day after announcing his departure from JLL. The event, organized by Contractors, Closers & Connections (CCC), drew over 600 attendees eager to glean wisdom from the veteran dealmaker known for his record-breaking sales achievements.

Knakal, whose career spans over four decades, has been instrumental in closing deals on 2,329 buildings, amounting to over $22 billion in sales—a testament to his indelible impact on the industry.

Addressing the attendees, Knakal emphasized the essence of the real estate business, "Our business is not real estate. It’s information, and it's relationships. Meeting people face-to-face." His commitment to networking is unparalleled, with a goal to attend 261 events annually.

Reflecting on his recent departure from JLL, Knakal maintained a sense of humor, declaring, "I’m Bob Knakal, and I’m unemployed." The audience responded with laughter and applause to his declaration. His future endeavors remain of keen interest to many, yet he assured the crowd of his intention to "have fun" while contemplating his next steps.

The event also served as a platform for Knakal to offer career advice to up-and-coming professionals in the industry, underscoring the importance of face-to-face interactions and the value of building robust relationships. Attendees had the unique opportunity to receive autographed baseball cards featuring Knakal's career stats, a token he humorously noted would soon become collector's items.

Knakal's approach to embracing innovative technologies and marketing strategies, including his notable use of artificial intelligence, continues to set him apart as a forward-thinking leader in the field. His engagement with coaching services to further his market dominance highlighted his dedication to professional growth and adaptation to industry changes.

As the commercial real estate community watches closely, Bob Knakal's next moves are highly anticipated. His record of accomplishment, innovative strategies, and commitment to personal connections remain guiding principles for professionals across the industry.



About the company: Bob Knakal, a distinguished figure in New York City's real estate market, has shaped the industry since 1984 with a record-breaking number of property sales. As a co-founder of Massey Knakal Realty Services and a leader at notable firms including Cushman & Wakefield and JLL, Knakal's influence extends through his innovative approaches and significant transactions. Beyond his brokerage achievements, Knakal contributes to industry discourse through his column, Concrete Thoughts. An alumnus of the Wharton School, his accolades include recognition from Crain’s New York Business and the Real Estate Board of New York. For insights into his illustrious career and vision for the future of commercial real estate, please visit his website.

