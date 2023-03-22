Chat Explore is the easiest, fastest, and most insightful way to explore data using GPT4

Akkio has launched Chat Explore, a groundbreaking feature for exploratory data analysis that allows analysts to find actionable insights and report on business outcomes 10x faster than traditional methods. The chat interface uses OpenAI's GPT-4 to enable fast analysis and custom reports.

“Chat Explore's ability to provide instant analysis from my data is mindblowing. With just a few conversational prompts, I can get detailed summaries and insightful visualizations that would have taken me hours to find and create manually. It's like having a data scientist, designer, and business expert right at my fingertips. Chat Explore has improved how I work and made it easier than ever to make informed decisions," said Martin Kurucz, managing partner, Head of Data, Sterling Strategies.

Analysts have traditionally used formulas, SQL queries, pivot tables, statistical functions, and visualization and design tools to analyze data, identify trends and patterns, and report on results. However, this process is slow, complex, cumbersome, and disjointed, making it hard for analysts to quickly understand key details and actions.

Now, with Chat Explore, analysts can go from analysis to outcomes in a fraction of the time it takes with traditional methods—no coding required. Chat Explore helps them quickly understand the information, identify key points, and create and manage reports, so they can focus on improving results.

Chat Explore provides analysts with:

“Chat Explore is a game changer for analysts who have been struggling for far too long with traditional tools,” said Jonathon Reilly, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Akkio. “Whether you’re a business analyst looking to identify which marketing campaign is driving the most revenue or a supply chain manager looking to find operational inefficiencies, Chat Explore is a powerful tool that can help you quickly analyze and make sense of your data—ultimately driving revenue, cost savings, and improved customer experiences."

Chat Explore comes on the heels of Akkio’s recent feature announcement of Chat Data Prep, which allows users to transform spreadsheet data by typing in conversational language rather than entering traditional formulas and formatting commands. Together, Chat Explore and Chat Data Prep demonstrate how Akkio is making data analysis faster and more efficient for analysts, starting with data preparation and ending with insights and predictions, all within a single platform.

Chat Explore is available now on the Akkio platform for free. Get started with Chat Explore today and revolutionize the way you work with data.

About Us: AI for analysts. Founded in May 2019, Akkio is a technology company making data analysis and predictions effortless with AI technologies. With financial backing from Bain Capital Ventures and executives from Hubspot and Sonos, Akkio combines state-of-the-art ML technology with a simple, intuitive platform to enable a new generation of AI-powered businesses. For more information visit www.akkio.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

