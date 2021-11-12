Chat Genie Invites Merchants to Bridge the Gap Between eCommerce and Consumers at 'Hyperconvenient eCommerce' Zoom Webinar

Learn More About Effective ECommerce at ChatGenie's 'Hyperconvenient eCommerce' Zoom Webinar

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fast-moving world of eCommerce, being where the customer is has never been more important. As such, end-to-end store platform ChatGenie ( https://chatgenie.ph/ ) invites merchants to the "Hyperconvenient eCommerce: Using Super Apps To Sell In A Fast Moving Consumer Market" virtual Zoom webinar to help businesses grasp this unique opportunity on November 18, 5-6 PM.

ChatGenie recognizes the need for hyper convenience for the user and how multi-channel commerce helps businesses launch new sales across multiple channels and super apps, such as Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Viber, GCash, with a single subscription.

"My key takeaway is businesses should sell everywhere. Everywhere, where your customers are and want to be. If your customers are on social media, messaging, and live-streaming apps, then you should sell on those platforms," explained Ragde Falcis, CEO of ChatGenie.

Learning From the Best

In partnership with Facebook Messenger, the "Hyperconvenient eCommerce: Using Super Apps to Sell in a Fast Moving Consumer Market" webinar hosted by entrepreneur RJ Ledesma, represents a perfect chance for businesses to see just what ChatGenie has to offer.

Merchants who have used the service to expand their business will also share their insights with Tiny Buds (Lorina Tan), Marikina Bakery (Martha Comia), and Manilachon (Michael Pascual).

In addition, partner platforms like Facebook (Malte Goesche), GCash (Ton Concepcion), and PayMongo (Jolo Yulo) will be at the webinar to help users understand the seamless and effective eCommerce solutions that can transform their business online.

Registration for the webinar is free, with limited slots available. Interested users can reserve their spots via https://chatgenie.ph/webinar/ now.

Leveraging the Platform for Success

With digital platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and others growing and evolving to serve more than their primary purpose, consumers now demand experiences that are more instant than ever before. ChatGenie enables merchants to open a store inside the world's biggest apps and sell online anytime and anywhere.

"With ChatGenie, we can allow businesses to expand their reach by opening Mini Apps or Sales Channels within our supported platforms," Falcis said.

"To complete the solution, we also built a dashboard where businesses can manage orders that are coming from Messenger, Instagram, Viber, GCash, PayMaya, and soon other Super Apps."

The data shares a similar story as well. More than 2,500 businesses have utilized ChatGenie's expertise on Facebook alone, with also support for more than 20 third-party partners and integrations. The PHP150M worth of transactions via ChatGenie reflects a selection of markets ripe for businesses, and ChatGenie is on hand to help them sell everywhere.

About Chat Genie

ChatGenie's vision is to become the go-to platform for businesses and retailers looking to sell where their customers are, powering businesses and integrating eCommerce, chatbots, data, and the ease of online shopping into a cohesive experience.

Be it Facebook Messenger, Viber, Line, WhatsApp, or short-form video sharing platforms like Tiktok and mobile wallet apps such as PayTM, Alipay, GCash, PayMaya, ChatGenie can support businesses and bring seamlessness to customers.

You can find out more about the team and their commitment to accelerating this trend globally here: https://chatgenie.ph/ or on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

