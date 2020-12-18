CHD tells stories to present the concept of responsibility

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Huadian Corporation (CHD) recently released the first Cambodia Sustainable Development Report and the first country report, showed its commitment to building a paradigm of cooperation in Southeast Asia.



CHD releases Light up Cambodia: CHD Cambodia Sustainable Development Report (Chinese-Cambodia, Chinese-English)

We Care We Love, Light up Cambodia

The major part of the report consists of four sections, entitled: Angkor shares the light of friendship, Ecological light blooms along the Mekong River, Win-win cooperation brightens the light of development, Rice flower fragrance shows harmonious light. They present a comprehensive picture of CHD's concrete achievements in Cambodia, through implementing sustainable development strategy and honoring its economic, environmental and social responsibilities.



During the pandemic, CHD donated a total of 1.33 million RMB worth of masks, disinfectants, and protective gear to relevant government agencies and partners in Cambodia.



Cambodian children participate in CHD's "We Care We Love" public open day. In recent years, CHD's "We Care We Love" activities have expanded from China to Cambodia, including Public Open Day and other events, affecting the local communities with a genuine, devoting and loving spirit.

Light up the future

In 2020, starting in Cambodia, CHD launched a global cross-cultural integration program -- Light Up the Future. The program focuses on the 17 UN sustainable development goals with a special emphasis on promoting local quality education. In April 2020, Light Up the Future - CHD library online (http://www.chd.com.cn/library/) had witnessed its grand opening in Cambodia. Since then, the library has been showcasing a rich reservoir of content online, including videos, picture books about outbreak prevention, STEAM experiments and other extracurricular materials. The content was designed for Cambodian children aged 5-16 to spread much needed knowledge to equip them in the fight against COVID-19 and to enable them to learn things online. In addition, Light Up the Future also portrays a series of events to convey innovative, green, open and sharing values and to promote a more peaceful co-existence between man and nature.



Cambodian children learn about electricity online after Light Up the Future - CHD library online was launched.



A child participates in Future Energy Painting Contest.

CHD will continuously engage in international energy cooperation, enhance the sustainability reports by countries and issues, and further raise CHD's brand image as a responsible energy enterprise dedicated to transparent operations and effective public communication.