Check for approved imported Kinder products in Vietnam

Approved Kinder products sold in Vietnam are manufactured in India and Italy

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a global recall of Kinder products - Kinder Surprise, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Surprise Maxi 100g and Kinder Schokobons - that manufactured in Arlon, Belgium due to reported cases of salmonella in other countries. These products have not been imported into Vietnam by Ferrero Asia Pacific Limited/ Huong Thuy Corporation.

Ferrero Asia Pacific Limited/ Huong Thuy Corporation imports Kinder Joy and Kinder Bueno that are manufactured in Baramati, India and Alba, Italy, which are sold across the country, complying with the local applicable regulations. There are no reported salmonella cases associated with these manufacturing facilities.

Ferrero takes this opportunity to appeal to consumers to purchase products that have been imported by Ferrero Asia Pacific Limited/ Huong Thuy Corporation, which are registered with the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT). This ensures the products purchased have all necessary approvals and comply with local food laws.

To help consumers identify that the products they purchase are in accordance to local food laws, they may reference the packaging for details. In general, Kinder Joy and Kinder Bueno imported into Vietnam would have Vietnamese language directly printed on the packaging.

Consumers with queries can reach out to the consumer care team via consumer.sea@ferrero.com.

Ferrero takes food safety extremely seriously and Ferrero regrets this matter.

About Ferrero:

Ferrero began its story in the little town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, with a consolidated turnover of over 11.4 billion euros, Ferrero is amongst the market leaders of the Sweet Packaged Foods market worldwide.

The Ferrero Group is present throughout the world with more than 41,000 people and 31 production plants. Ferrero is the producer of many brand icons that are loved generation after generation, including Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Kinder and Raffaello, which are present and sold in more than 170 countries.

Product freshness and high quality, the careful selection of the finest raw materials, sustainable agricultural practices and continuous research and innovation are some of the key elements of Ferrero's success.

For further information visit: www.ferrero.com and www.ferrerosustainability.com.