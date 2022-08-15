'Check the current status and demand of XR and Metaverse industries in ASEAN'

- Providing the opportunity of collaboration in Metaverse industry between Korea and ASEAN -

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Busan Metropolitan City and Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency(BIPA) announce that the Global Metaverse Conference & ROK·ASEAN Forum 2022 will be held on coming August 19th, BEXCO, Busan, South Korea.

The event, hosted by Ministry of Science and ICT(South Korea) and Busan Metropolitan City, and organized by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency and BIPA, aims to promote mutual cooperation and exchanges between the metaverse industries in ASEAN and Korea.

Key officials from ASEAN institutions is invited to match the demand for establishing XR and metaverse services with Korean enterprises that wish to collaborate and cooperate with ASEAN market.

BIPA provides the chance of cooperation for Korea and ASEAN organizations by holding meetings or supporting participation in exhibitions, as part of its marketing support project.

Jung Moon-seop, the President of BIPA, said, "BIPA supported 3.3 billion won for supporting nine tasks for 'XR joint project' in 2022. In 2023, ASEAN XR Metaverse organizations will get support based on the discussion from the forum."

The Global Metaverse Conference & ROK-ASEAN forum will be held on the BEXCO, Busan, from August 18th to 19th. It will be broadcast live on the YouTube channel 'ROK·ASEAN ICT Convergence Village'.

Registration for free participation is now available on the official website (www.busan-metaverse.com).