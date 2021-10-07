Check out POND'S Brand Day on Lazada to Glow like Wendy!

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 6 October 2021 - Global skincare brand POND'S partners with Southeast Asia's leading e-commerce platform Lazada to launch their biggest regional beauty campaign of the year—POND'S x LazMall Glow Like Wendy Brand Day, a 3-day event from 7 to 9 October featuring POND'S new brand ambassador Wendy from Red Velvet, one of the world's most popular K-Pop groups.













Wendy is the face of POND'S for the first ever POND'S Bright Beauty Triple Glow Serum, the latest breakthrough serum that works 60 times better than Vitamin C to brighten, smoothen, and hydrate skin for the ultimate Korean glow. Packed with 3 most potent skin perfecting ingredients including GlutaBoost- C, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide - the lightweight formula is proven to be effective yet gentle on skin and suitable for all skin types. 91% of testers* said their skin is visibly brighter after usage and Female Daily users are also giving raving reviews, with a rating of 4.8/5 . What's more - the total POND'S Bright Beauty range, consisting of day cream and cleanser, has also been infused with the power of serum.





The upcoming campaign will combine Wendy's beauty and skincare expertise sharing with the rising popularity of live-streaming in these markets. The Glow like Wendy Live Event on LazLive 7 October 2.30pm will be a high production event, featuring an exclusive interview with the "Queen of K-pop", where she will answer fan questions and share about her skincare routine, her secrets to achieving her signature glowing skin, and her experience in her first-ever solo brand partnership. Viewers stand a chance to win exclusive Wendy x POND'S beauty kits during the livestream by participating in games and Q&As!





In addition to exclusive Wendy interview content, the livestream will be packed with a fun-filled line up of activities featuring beauty influencer, Nanda Arsyinta, who will also share her expert beauty tips.





Fans can also look forward to Wendy bundles, pre-sales, vouchers, flash sales and up to 50% discount on all POND'S products.





The partnership with Lazada further cements POND'S goal to aggressively grow its e-commerce business and ramp up growth in Southeast Asia over the next five years. [1 ] The brand aims to leverage on consumer insights and e-commerce best practices to remain one of the leading skincare brands in the region. POND'S Global Brand Vice President Rohit Bhasin shared that "Lazada is an excellent platform for this live event—they've grown to be an exciting beauty destination in Southeast Asia, and they're constantly innovating for better experiences. We're certain that our partnership will make way for pioneering more skincare initiatives in the region."





"We are excited to partner with POND'S to bring consumers a unique LazMall shopping experience that guarantees 100% product quality and authenticity coupled by interactive LazLive content to truly engage customers. Through Lazada, we hope shoppers will not only enjoy exclusive promotions, but also have a chance to get to learn more about the brand's story," said Pierre Beckers, Regional LazMall FMCG Director, Lazada Group.





POND'S x LazMall Glow Like Wendy Brand Day will be on 7 to 9 October.





*Based on the Pond's Serum Clinical Test, Self-assessment agreement score, SPRIM Medical, China, Dec 2020–Feb 2021

About POND’S

POND'S is a skin care brand that debuted in the U.S. in the 1800s. For over a century, the brand has transformed the beauty industry with iconic products like POND'S Cold Cream as well as pioneering skin care technologies like Vanishing Cream. The brand has always been about helping women look and feel beautiful with products that have been the beauty secret of women for generations.

Today, POND'S is one of the biggest global brands in the beauty industry, known for skin care favorites like POND'S Bright Beauty and POND'S Age Miracle. Backed by leading edge skin science of the POND'S Institute, their products go far beyond moisturizing – giving amazing holistic and youthful glow to skin.

About POND'S Bright Beauty Triple Glow Serum

New POND's Bright Beauty Triple Glow Serum harnesses the triple power of potent skin-perfecting ingredients for the ultimate 3D Korean Glow. It works 60 times better than Vitamin C to brighten, smoothen and hydrate skin. Glutaboost-C brightens skin and fades dark spots, Vitamin B3 minimizes the appearance of pores, and Hyaluronic Acid deeply hydrates each skin layer.

About Lazada Group

Founded in 2012, Lazada Group is the leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia. We are accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. With the largest logistics and payments networks in the region, Lazada is a part of our consumers' daily lives in the region and we aim to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030. Since 2016, Lazada has been the Southeast Asia flagship platform of Alibaba Group powered by its world-class technology infrastructure.





