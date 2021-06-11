Cheetah Mobile Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading internet company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Despite seasonality, Cheetah Mobile's total revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB198 million, which was within our guidance. Our internet business is in line with our strategy of focusing on driving our membership growth to deliver superior user experience. In this quarter, we saw continued increase in revenues from our membership services, in terms of both absolute numbers and a percentage of total internet revenues. For our AI business, we are on the right track of deploying robots in shopping malls in China's tier one and tier two cities to amplify our partners' promotions and help them build brand recognition. So far, we have successfully entered into approximately 1,200 shopping malls in more than 40 cities. We believe that we have been off to a good start and on a firm footing to achieve our strategic goals step by step."

Mr. Thomas Ren, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "In the first quarter of 2021, we continued to improve our operational efficiency. Our costs were well controlled and gross margin was 70.1% in this quarter, compared to 62.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Our operating loss narrowed to RMB57 million, from RMB148 million in the same period last year and RMB74 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, our balance sheet remained robust, with cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of approximately US$276 million on March 31, 2021. The abundant cash resources enable us to invest according to our strategies and create new milestones for the Company."

First Quarter 2021 Consolidated Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were RMB198.4 million (US$30.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a decrease of 62.4% year over year and a decrease of 25.2% quarter over quarter.

Revenues from the Company's internet business decreased by 62.2% year over year and 25.3% quarter over quarter to RMB187.6 million (US$28.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year decrease was due to the suspension of the Company's collaboration with Google since February 2020, as well as the Company's disposal of certain gaming-related business and assets in the second half of 2020. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to the impact of seasonality and decreased revenues from the diminishing mobile gaming business.

Revenues from the AI and others was RMB10.8 million (US$1.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 65.9% year-over-year decrease and a 24.0% quarter-over-quarter decrease. The decline was primarily attributable to a decline in sale of consumer-facing AI-related products.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 59.8% year over year and 40.9% quarter over quarter to RMB59.4 million (US$9.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the Company's ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency as well as disposals of certain overseas utility and gaming-related business and assets. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 60.0% year over year and 41.0% quarter over quarter to RMB59.0 million (US$9.0 million) in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross profit decreased by 63.4%year over year and 15.6%quarter over quarter to RMB139.1 million (US$21.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 63.4% year over year and 15.6% quarter over quarter to RMB139.4 million (US$21.3 million) in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross margin was 70.1% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 72.0% in the first quarter of 2020 and 62.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin was 70.2% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 72.0% in the first quarter of 2020 and 62.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses decreased by 63.0% year over year and 18.2% quarter over quarter to RMB195.6 million (US$29.9 million) in the first quarter of 2021. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 62.1% year over year and 11.3% quarter over quarter to RMB197.5 million (US$30.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021.

Research and development expenses decreased by 48.6% year over year and slightly increased by 4.8% quarter over quarter to RMB73.3 million ( US$11.2 million ) in the first quarter of 2021. The year over year decrease was primarily attributable to the streamlining of our business, such as the deconsolidation of certain gaming business. While at the same time, we have been keeping investing in R&D in our domestic utility and AI business to optimize our products and services. Non-GAAP research and development expenses decreased by 48.1% year over year and increased by 9.3% quarter over quarter to RMB70.5 million ( US$10.8 million ) in the first quarter of 2021.

decreased by 48.6% year over year and slightly increased by 4.8% quarter over quarter to ( ) in the first quarter of 2021. The year over year decrease was primarily attributable to the streamlining of our business, such as the deconsolidation of certain gaming business. While at the same time, we have been keeping investing in R&D in our domestic utility and AI business to optimize our products and services. decreased by 48.1% year over year and increased by 9.3% quarter over quarter to ( ) in the first quarter of 2021. Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 73.7% year over year and 14.4% quarter over quarter to RMB79.7 million ( US$12.2 million ) in the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was mainly due to strategic cut of promotional activities and disposals of certain gaming business. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 73.8% year over year and 13.9% quarter over quarter to RMB79.8 million ( US$12.2 million ) in the first quarter of 2021.

decreased by 73.7% year over year and 14.4% quarter over quarter to ( ) in the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was mainly due to strategic cut of promotional activities and disposals of certain gaming business. decreased by 73.8% year over year and 13.9% quarter over quarter to ( ) in the first quarter of 2021. General and administrative expenses decreased by 50.2% year over year and 34.2% quarter over quarter to RMB44.1 million ( US$6.7million ) in the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to effective expense control, through which both general and administrative personnel and professional service fees have been reduced. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses decreased by 44.2% year over year and 13.8% quarter over quarter to RMB48.7million ( US$7.4million ) in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating loss was RMB56.5 million (US$8.6 million) in the first quarter of 2021, reduced from RMB148.0 million in the same period last year and RMB74.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB58.2 million (US$8.9 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB141.1 million in the same period last year and RMB57.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating profit for the internet business was RMB27.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to an operating profit of RMB7.8 million in the same period last year and RMB75.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

was in the first quarter of 2021, compared to an operating profit of in the same period last year and in the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating loss for AI and others business was RMB85.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, narrowed from an operating loss of RMB148.9 million in the same period last year and an operating loss of RMB133.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Share-based compensation expenses were negative RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to RMB6.9 million in the same period last year and RMB16.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The negavie share-based compensation was mainly due to the personnel adjustment for business streamlining.

OTHER INCOME, NET

Other income, net was RMB85.6 million (US$13.1 million) in the first quarter of 2021, which was primarily due to the gains from a partial disposal of some of our investees.

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS

Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB76.4 million (US$11.7 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB104.6 million in the same period last year and a net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB68.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB74.8 million (US$11.4 million) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB97.7 million in the same period last year and non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB85.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB0.54 (US$0.08) in the first quarter of 2021, compared to losses per ADS of RMB0.76 in the same period last year and earnings per ADS of RMB0.49 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB0.53 (US$0.08) in first quarter of 2021, compared to losses per ADS of RMB0.71 in the same period last year and earnings per ADS of RMB0.60 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

BALANCE SHEET

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB1,806.3 million (US$275.7 million).

SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had a total of 1,403,070,144 Class A and Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. One ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB175 million (US$26.7 million) and RMB225 million (US$34.3 million). This amount reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on June 11, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or 7:00 p.m. Beijing Time) to discuss its financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-412-902-4272 United States Toll Free: +1-888-346-8982 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-201-203 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905-945 Conference ID: Cheetah Mobile

The replay will be accessible through June 18, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-412-317-0088 United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 Access Code: 10157331

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB6.5518 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a leading internet company. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through an array of internet products such as Clean Master, Security Master and several casual games. The Company provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide as well as value-added services including the sale of premium membership and in-app virtual items to its users. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expense

Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill

Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP diluted income/loss per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results".

Investor Relations Contact

Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Tel: +86 10 6292 7779

Email: ir@cmcm.com

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

























As of

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 1,299,658

1,259,611

192,254 Restricted cash 797

801

122 Short-term investments 360,803

545,920

83,324 Accounts receivable 225,586

197,479

30,141 Prepayments and other current assets 835,694

829,313

126,578 Due from related parties 224,323

196,922

30,056 Total current assets 2,946,861

3,030,046

462,475











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 101,984

96,775

14,771 Right-of-use assets, net 17,729

6,951

1,061 Intangible assets, net 12,575

11,750

1,793 Investment in equity investees 216,126

272,916

41,655 Other long term investments 2,193,600

2,120,107

323,592 Due from related parties 3,522

-

- Deferred tax assets 15,607

15,274

2,331 Other non-current assets 105,479

93,640

14,293 Total non-current assets 2,666,622

2,617,413

399,496











Total assets 5,613,483

5,647,459

861,971











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 105,832

118,300

18,056 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,390,042

1,315,707

200,815 Due to related parties 48,938

51,405

7,846 Income tax payable 27,505

34,705

5,297 Total current liabilities 1,572,317

1,520,117

232,014











Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 60,502

60,813

9,282 Other non-current liabilities 192,272

184,915

28,224 Total non-current liabilities 252,774

245,728

37,506











Total liabilities 1,825,091

1,765,845

269,520











Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares 234

234

36 Additional paid-in capital 2,726,619

2,727,765

416,338 Retained earnings 857,188

933,635

142,501 Accumulated other comprehensive income 163,340

177,966

27,163 Total Cheetah Mobile shareholders' equity 3,747,381

3,839,600

586,038 Noncontrolling interests 41,011

42,014

6,413











Total equity 3,788,392

3,881,614

592,451











Total liabilities and equity 5,613,483

5,647,459

861,971

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)

































For The Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues 528,088

265,249

198,420

30,285 Internet business 496,330

251,008

187,598

28,633 AI and others 31,758

14,241

10,822

1,652















Cost of revenues (a) (147,736)

(100,397)

(59,359)

(9,060) Gross profit 380,352

164,852

139,061

21,225















Operating income and expenses:













Research and development (a) (142,588)

(69,928)

(73,251)

(11,180) Selling and marketing (a) (302,753)

(93,124)

(79,716)

(12,167) General and administrative (a) (88,621)

(67,050)

(44,106)

(6,733) Other operating income (expense) 5,596

(8,924)

1,484

227 Total operating expenses (528,366)

(239,027)

(195,589)

(29,853)















Operating loss (148,014)

(74,174)

(56,528)

(8,628) Other income (expenses):













Interest income, net 17,854

2,077

4,786

730 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (12,091)

22,203

(4,846)

(739) (Loss) gain from equity method investments, net (2,463)

(7,883)

56,040

8,553 Other income, net 42,868

102,286

85,561

13,059















(Loss) Income before taxes (101,846)

44,509

85,013

12,975 Income tax (expenses) benefit (6,539)

23,441

(7,792)

(1,189) Net (loss) income (108,385)

67,950

77,221

11,786 Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,796)

(486)

774

118 Net (loss) income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (104,589)

68,436

76,447

11,668















(Loss) Earnings per share













Basic (0.08)

0.05

0.05

0.01 Diluted (0.08)

0.05

0.05

0.01















(Loss) Earnings per ADS













Basic (0.76)

0.49

0.54

0.08 Diluted (0.76)

0.49

0.54

0.08















Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic 1,378,171,071

1,425,122,249

1,427,820,687

1,427,820,687 Diluted 1,378,171,071

1,427,342,492

1,431,305,814

1,431,305,814 Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding













Basic 137,817,107

142,512,225

142,782,069

142,782,069 Diluted 137,817,107

142,734,249

143,130,581

143,130,581















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil













Foreign currency translation adjustments 59,974

(119,253)

16,797

2,564 Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities, net (7,250)

-

-

- Other comprehensive income (loss) 52,724

(119,253)

16,797

2,564 Total comprehensive (loss) income (55,661)

(51,303)

94,018

14,350 Less: Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling

interests (2,735)

(1,268)

2,946

450 Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders (52,925)

(50,034)

91,072

13,900

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)

































For The Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 (a) Share-based compensation expenses RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Cost of revenues 96

352

313

48 Research and development 6,737

5,429

2,722

415 Selling and marketing (1,222)

470

(49)

(7) General and administrative 1,292

10,501

(4,612)

(704) Total 6,903

16,752

(1,626)

(248)

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data )

































For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

GAAP

Share-based

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

Result

Result

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues 198,420

-

198,420

30,285 Cost of revenues (59,359)

313

(59,046)

(9,012) Gross profit 139,061

313

139,374

21,273















Research and development (73,251)

2,722

(70,529)

(10,765) Selling and marketing (79,716)

(49)

(79,765)

(12,174) General and administrative (44,106)

(4,612)

(48,718)

(7,437) Other operating expense 1,484

-

1,484

227 Total operating income and expenses (195,589)

(1,939)

(197,528)

(30,149)















Operating loss (56,528)

(1,626)

(58,154)

(8,876) Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 76,447

(1,626)

74,821

11,420















Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.05

0.00

0.05



Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 0.54

(0.01)

0.53



Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 0.08

(0.00)

0.08





















































For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2020





GAAP

Share-based

Non-GAAP





Result

Compensation

Result





RMB

RMB

RMB



Revenues 265,249

-

265,249



Cost of revenues (100,397)

352

(100,045)



Gross profit 164,852

352

165,204



















Research and development (69,928)

5,429

(64,499)



Selling and marketing (93,124)

470

(92,654)



General and administrative (67,050)

10,501

(56,549)



Other operating expense (8,924)

-

(8,924)



Total operating income and expenses (239,027)

16,400

(222,627)



















Operating loss (74,174)

16,752

(57,422)



Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 68,436

16,752

85,188



















Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.05

0.01

0.06



Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 0.49

0.12

0.60





















































For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

GAAP

Share-based

Non-GAAP





Result

Compensation

Result





RMB

RMB

RMB



Revenues 528,088

-

528,088



Cost of revenues (147,736)

96

(147,640)



Gross profit 380,352

96

380,448



















Research and development (142,588)

6,737

(135,851)



Selling and marketing (302,753)

(1,222)

(303,975)



General and administrative (88,621)

1,292

(87,329)



Other operating income 5,596

-

5,596



Total operating income and expenses (528,366)

6,807

(521,559)



















Operating loss (148,014)

6,903

(141,111)



Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (104,589)

6,903

(97,686)



















Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.08)

0.01

(0.07)



Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (0.76)

0.05

(0.71)





CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Information about Segment (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)









































For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021





Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenue 187,598

10,822

-

198,420

30,285 Operating profit (loss) 27,731

(85,885)

1,626

(56,528)

(8,628) Operating margin 14.8%

(793.6)%

-

(28.5)%

(28.5)%























For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2020





Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated





RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB



Revenue 251,008

14,241

-

265,249



Operating profit (loss) 75,559

(132,981)

(16,752)

(74,174)



Operating margin 30.1%

(933.8)%

-

(28.0)%













































For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2020





Internet Business

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated





RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB



Revenue 496,330

31,758

-

528,088



Operating profit (loss) 7,810

(148,921)

(6,903)

(148,014)



Operating margin 1.6%

(468.9)%

-

(28.0)%























* Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses and goodwill impairment that are not allocated to individual segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

































For The Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Net (loss) income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (104,589)

68,436

76,447

11,668 Add:













Income tax (expenses) benefits 6,539

(23,441)

7,792

1,189 Interest income, net (17,854)

(2,077)

(4,786)

(730) Depreciation and amortization 18,548

14,172

8,144

1,243 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,796)

(486)

774

118 Other income, net (28,314)

(116,606)

(136,755)

(20,872) Share-based compensation 6,903

16,752

(1,626)

(248) Adjusted EBITDA (122,563)

(43,250)

(50,010)

(7,632)

Related Links :

https://www.cmcm.com/