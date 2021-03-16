Cheetah Mobile to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 23, 2021

BEIJING, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading internet company, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Cheetah Mobile's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-412-902-4272 United States Toll Free: +1-888-346-8982 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-201-203 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905-945 Conference ID: Cheetah Mobile

The replay will be accessible through March 30, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-412-317-0088 United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 Access Code: 10152999

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Tel: +86 10 6292 7779 ext. 1600

Email: ir@cmcm.com

