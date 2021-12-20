Chef Angela May presents a Zesty Zespri three-course Kiwi-mas feast

Three lucky contest winners will enjoy the tangy and sweet taste profile of this Vitamin C-rich fruit in a diverse tropical Christmas menu for the family.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 December 2021 - This festive season, give the gift of a culinary feast with a side dish of good health. Renowned chef, culinary director and host of the Bocuse d'Or, Chef Angela May, has collaborated with Zespri to present a Zesty Zespri Kiwi-mas feast. Participate in the contest and stand to win a three-course menu worth S$320 that offers delightful tropical flavours and stars Zespri™ Kiwifruit, which contain more than 100% of your daily Vitamin C needs.









Winners of the social contest stand a chance to win a vitamin C-rich Zespri Kiwifruit Christmas feast for a family of four by Chef Angela May.

Whether you decide to gift this meal to a frontline staff or a loved one, the meal is a great way for families to come together over a wholesome and tasty festive meal. To stand a chance to win, simply:

1. Tag the person you would like to gift the three-course Christmas dinner to on the Zespri Kiwifruit contest post

2. In the same comment, include the reason why this person deserves to win a Zesty Zespri Kiwi-mas Feast* on 23 December

Example: @ZespriFan deserves to win this Kiwi-mas dinner because he has Zespri Kiwifruit for breakfast every day! / My mother should win this dinner because she deserves a break from preparing the family dinner.

About the contest:

There are three sets ( Zesty Zespri Kiwi-mas feast , a three-course menu worth S$320 each) to be won.

, a three-course menu worth S$320 each) to be won. Each prize feeds four people and will be delivered to the comfort of your home on 23 December.

Winners will be announced the following week in the comments section of the same post.

Contest opens on 13 December and closes on 20 December at 11.59pm.





*Open to participants residing in Singapore only, terms and conditions apply

The collaboration with Chef Angela aims to bring cheer to festive dinner tables while sharing the health benefits of the Vitamin C-rich kiwifruit. Brand-new recipes were created especially for Zespri's Christmas giveaway.

"I developed this menu with the vibrant flavour profile of Zespri Kiwifruit in mind. It was a fun, Vitamin C-rich ingredient to base my menu around and I've incorporated it in both sweet and savoury dishes. In my home, mealtimes have always been a time to bond, catch up and tuck into something both tasty and wholesome, and this is all the more true at Christmas. I hope the bright flavours of this menu bring cheer to a few peoples' homes, especially after a tough year for many," said Chef Angela.





The dishes highlight the versatility of both Zespri SunGold and Zespri Green Kiwifruit and span a spectrum of tastes, featuring the complex, uplifting flavours in the main, and spotlighting the sweet and refreshing quality of the fruit in the starter. Hurry, enter the contest and win Chef Angela's Christmas feast for yourself or a loved one!





About Chef Angela May

Culinary Director of Déliciae Hospitality Management (DHM)

Founding Partner of Foodfluence and Founding Partner of Quick Greens

Chef Angela May brings joy and passion to the art of healthy eating and living. A familiar face on television shows and live presentations, she is not only an accomplished chef, but also an accredited sport performance nutritionist and acclaimed host of food and lifestyle shows. She has been the English voice of the world's most prestigious Culinary event, Bocuse d'Or, as well as the World Pastry Cup, for twelve years running. Angela also has a Le Diplôme de Cuisine from famed French Culinary Academy 'Le Cordon Bleu'.

She believes in supporting sustainable food sources and is a fan and creator of plant-based ingredients within environmentally-friendly health-focused menus.





About Zespri

Zespri is 100 percent owned by current and former kiwifruit growers and has a global team of 700 based in Mount Maunganui and throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. Our purpose is to help people, communities and the environment thrive through the goodness of kiwifruit, and we work with 2,800 growers in New Zealand and 1,500 growers offshore to provide consumers with fresh, healthy and great-tasting Zespri Green™, Zespri RubyRed™ and Zespri SunGold™ Kiwifruit. In 2020/21, we supplied over 180 million trays of kiwifruit to consumers in more than 50 markets and recorded global operating revenue of NZ$3.9 billion. Zespri is committed to sustainability, with areas of improvement identified right through the supply chain including our pledge that by 2025 we will use 100 percent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging, do more to help the environment, and to become carbon positive by 2035.





#Zespri