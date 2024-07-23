Chef Jason Dady and Ben Ashkenazy Team Up for a Revolutionary Food Court Transformation at Rivercenter: Mexico Ceaty Coming 2025

Renowned Chef Jason Dady and Ben Ashkenazy of Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation have teamed up to transform The Shops at Rivercenter’s food court into Mexico Ceaty, a 21,000-square-foot immersive dining experience celebrating Mexican cuisine and culture, set to open in early 2025.

The Shops at Rivercenter, a landmark property owned by Ben Ashkenazy of Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation, will undergo a significant transformation with the introduction of a new culinary experience led by renowned Chef Jason Dady.

Announced on Monday, July 15, this ambitious project will replace the existing food court with a 21,000-square-foot food hall named Mexico Ceaty, slated to open in early 2025.

Chef Jason Dady’s vision for Mexico Ceaty centers on creating an immersive dining and drinking experience that celebrates the culinary heritage of both Mexico and San Antonio.

Mexico Ceaty will feature a variety of dining options, each designed to provide an authentic taste of Mexican cuisine and culture.

Highlights include:

Tres Arcos: A full-service Tex-Mex restaurant.

A full-service Tex-Mex restaurant. Dos Cantinas: A vibrant 300-seat bar serving margaritas, tequila cocktails, and an extensive menu, featuring distinctive “Sunken Garden” seating areas and elevated lofts.

A vibrant 300-seat bar serving margaritas, tequila cocktails, and an extensive menu, featuring distinctive “Sunken Garden” seating areas and elevated lofts. El Ultimo: A speakeasy-style agave tasting room featuring artisanal mezcals and aged tequilas.

A speakeasy-style agave tasting room featuring artisanal mezcals and aged tequilas. Dulce Aroma: A cozy panaderia café offering Mexican pastries, fresh churros, and breakfast tacos.





In addition to these establishments, the food hall will house several food stands serving tacos, ceviche, burritos, and other Mexican favorites, as well as a marketplace selling salsas, handmade kitchen utensils, and artisan crafts.

The overhaul represents a major step in redefining The Shops at Rivercenter, transitioning it from a traditional retail shopping mall into a premier entertainment and dining destination.

Joe Press, Chief Operating Officer of Ashkenazy Acquisition, described the project as "the next step in redefining the center’s transition," emphasizing the goal of creating a welcoming space for everyone who visits.

As anticipation builds, Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation hinted that more operators will be joining Mexico Ceaty at The Shops at Rivercenter in the coming months.

