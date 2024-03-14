Chef Robert Irvine’s FITCRUNCH Brand Releases New Chocolate Brownie Flavored Protein Bar

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine has crafted his 12th protein bar flavor, Chocolate Brownie, in his line of delicious high protein bars.

The all-new FITCRUNCH Chocolate Brownie flavored protein bar joins a variety of other bars that Chef Robert Irvine’s brand has launched since its inception in 2013. FITCRUNCH offers dessert-inspired flavors, like Strawberry Strudel, Apple Pie, and Milk & Cookies to name a few. Each protein bar is gluten free, has 16g of protein, and 1-4g of sugar depending on the flavor.

“This one is for all the chocolate lovers. We spent months perfecting this flavor. I’m excited to see what people think when they try it, because I love it.” said Robert Irvine.

Layers of Deliciousness

The Chocolate Brownie flavored protein bar is packed with rich chocolatey layers that capture the soft center of a freshly baked brownie along with that crunchy edge everyone fights over. It’s a 6-layered bar that starts with a baked chocolate dough core that’s then topped with multi-textured layers, which creates a unique eating experience. This flavor has 16g of protein, 4g of sugar, and 210 calories per bar. Available at Amazon and fitcrunch.com.

Variety of Flavors

The brand’s focus on portable nutrition is highlighted in a TV commercial that shows how FITCRUNCH is a perfect on-the-go snack verses the hassle of taking indulgent desserts on-the-go. Featured in the video is a mother that asks, “Who’s ready for a pre-game snack?” to a minivan full of kids dressed in baseball uniforms. She then plops a scoop of mint chocolate chip ice cream into a child’s hand. The child looks dumbfounded as ice cream drips in his hand. The camera pans to Robert Irvine holding a FITCRUNCH Mint Chocolate Chip protein bar and says, “There’s a better way to take delicious with you.”

More About FITCRUNCH

FITCRUNCH was created by co-founder and owner chef Robert Irvine. The brand’s mission is to provide delicious on-the-go high protein products. Irvine’s protein bars are available nationwide at retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Kroger, Target, 7-Eleven, and Amazon. Learn more at fitcrunch.com.



