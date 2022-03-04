Chef Sac, Original Knife Backpack Featured as a Top Gift for Every Cook

Chef Sac receives a feature on top gifts list establishing the company's position as a: leading manufacturer of chef knife backpacks and culinary brand for pros and amateurs alike.

Chef Sac is pleased to announce that it has been featured in a recent list published by eatthis.com titled “Best Gifts for Every Kind of Cook in Your Life, According to Our Editors”. Listed alongside some of the 2022 top brands for cooks and chefs like Carraway, Zwilling and Wüsthof, Chef Sac continues to demonstrate its quality and brand presence for pros and home chefs alike.

“We’re pleased to be mentioned beside a top tier brand like Breville. Chef Sac continuously innovates its products by merging commercial chef construction with premium and fashionable designs,” says Keith Chiu, founder of Chef Sac.

As the Original Chef Knife Backpack, Chef Sac, was glad to be featured in the eatthis.com list as the only knife carrier amongst the other cooking gifts. The product’s inclusion represents Chef Sac’s foray into the broad-based home and kitchen market, whereas traditionally, Chef Sac has had a stronger brand presence with the professional chef audience. This is partially explained by the evolving travelling and eating habits of North American families.

The Rise of Local Travel

In the last 2 years, local travel, cottage trips and camping have been top vacation destinations because of COVID-19 lockdowns. Many travelers that love cooking, bring their own kitchen tools on their weekend trips and trust Chef Sac to help transport their prized cooking gear. Now, home chefs are fashionably enjoying their cooking experiences on holiday with no whisk, knife or spatula left behind. It’s no wonder why Chef Sac received a feature as one of the best gifts for cooks.

Michelin Star Chef on Netflix Loves Chef Sac

Because of its innovative design and quality, Chef Sac has been gaining tractions amongst the pros. For instance, Graham Campbell, a contestant on Netflix’s Final Table and one of the youngest chefs in Scotland to retain a Michelin star at the age of 35, loves his Chef Sac. “Can’t recommend @chefsackitchen enough, their product quality is second to none” said Chef Graham Campbell on a social media post. Chef Sac attributes some of the featured success on the eatthis.com, due to the brand’s increasing celebrity endorsement.

About Chef Sac

Chef Sac is the Original Chef Knife Backpack designed for Chefs by Chefs. Founded in 2019, Chef Sac was created to replace the traditional knife roll with a thoughtful design that is both stylish and durable for home cooks to pro chefs. Every Chef Sac product is made with superior craftsmanship and premium textiles found in luxury branded bags, now Chef Sac is expanding its product line to feature accessories every chef needs. The brand approaches production meticulously through 8 stages of production. With over 10,000 reviews on Amazon, Chef Sac is available through multiple ecommerce channels including its website, www.chefsac.com.

