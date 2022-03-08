Chef Serge Krikorian is Bringing a Five-Star Restaurant to Homes and Events Everywhere with Our Mobile Kitchen

In a 2022 forecast article, BizBash reported that comfort, safety and curated food experiences are top of mind for the food and beverage industry’s public expectations.

Emerging trends are suggesting that the public is currently most interested in comfort, safety and curated food experiences. Owner of Vibrant Occasions Catering and host of Cooking with the Kriks, Chef Serge Krikorian, is observing these trends by offering to bring a five-star quality restaurant on location anywhere by utilizing his mobile kitchen - the latest modern, yet attainable luxury.

“We are so excited to announce that we now have Our Mobile Kitchen, a travel trailer decked out as a fully-functional, pristine commercial kitchen. It was built with the intention of taking it on location to venues or homes, so that we can prepare food on site for weddings, events and dinner parties to present five-star restaurant-quality food no matter where the event takes place. Our Mobile Kitchen has been a long-time bucket list item for us and now we have made it a reality. Foods that we could not have otherwise served because it has to be cooked just before service, such as steak and seafood, can now be prepared by our chefs right on site. Our Mobile Kitchen has made traveling anywhere whilst maintaining impeccable food quality a reality for our team and the clients we serve,“ said Serge Krikorian with Vibrant Occasions Catering and Cooking with the Kriks.

“As per Chef Serge Krikorian’s track record, he stays on top of what is new and needed in any current climate within the food and beverage industry regarding standards and expectations to fit the public’s needs and demands,” said Meredith Corning with Meredith Corning PR.

Features of Our Mobile Kitchen:

- Can cook virtually any food item on site anywhere to produce high-quality food that exceeds safety protocol and impeccable flavor.

- A tool to create curated food experiences in commercial venues or private homes that prefer chefs and catering staff not to use the on-site location’s kitchen for cooking.

- The latest laid-back luxury item for weddings, events and dinner parties that make the client’s and clients’ guests’ comfort and safety top priority as a full-service catering provider.

About Chef Serge Krikorian: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary, started their catering business in 2002. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Catch the latest recipe tutorials featuring interesting guests on each episode with Chef Serge Krikorian as the host of Cooking with the Kriks on Youtube.

