CHELSEA FINANCIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES ANOTHER NATIONAL RECRUITING INITIATIVE FOR REGISTERED REPRESENTATIVES AND FINANCIAL ADVISORS

Chelsea Financial Services (CHFS.COM) is conducting a national financial service recruiting initiative to continue expanding its reach in the 51 States and Territories it currently serves. Chelsea Financial is recruiting Registered Representatives and Financial Advisors to join the firm. Applicants are welcomed to inquire via Chelsea Financial’s Recruiting page.

“As we approach our Silver anniversary, we are launching another national search for additional Registered Representatives and Financial Advisors to expand the number of states and cities we serve.” said John Pisapia, President of Chelsea Financial Services, a New York City-based Broker-Dealer. “We are currently licensed in 51 States and Territories and have representatives in 25 States servicing clients nationwide. With this initiative, we hope to add many more quality Financial Advisors to continue our national expansion.”

“Chelsea Financial Services attracted me to change my Broker Dealer (BD) since Chelsea has no minimum production requirements and no proprietary financial products. These “open” policies are great for Registered Representatives and Financial Advisors since we are able to work freely and independently without management pressure to sell certain securities,” added David Slater, Registered Representative and Retirement Specialist at Chelsea Financial Services. “Furthermore, these open policies allow us to do what is in the financial best interest of each and every client.”

Chelsea Financial Services has a long history as a successful National Broker Dealer based in New York City. Based in Staten Island, their NY Headquarters was established in 1999. Chelsea Financial will celebrate their Silver Anniversary (25 years) next year, in 2024.

“We have an incredible back-office team in place to support every Rep,” said Stephen Sebold, APMA®, Chelsea Financial’s Compliance Officer. “We are members of FINRA, SIPC, and MSRB and clear our transactions through Hilltop Securities, a Diversified Investment Bank with 70+ years of history with over $1B of managed assets.”

In addition to their national recruiting focus, Chelsea Financial Services recently launched a monthly local digital marketing initiative in combination with their national recruiting plans. “This marketing initiative enables existing and new Chelsea Financial Registered Reps/Advisors to affordably add a multitude of marketing opportunities that are managed and priced as a national package, but are locally targeted, helping each Rep expand their business,” stated Pisapia. Their Local Marketing Package (the “CHFS – LMP”), launched initially in early 2022, including such diverse digital marketing services as Website Design/Maintenance/Hosting, Social Media Management, Search Engine Optimization, YouTube Video Production/Marketing, and more.

HOW TO INQUIRE ABOUT JOINING CHELSEA FINANCIAL SERVICES Please submit your inquiry via our National Recruiting Inquiry page at chfs.com/recruiting/. Feel free to also visit our recruiting-focused site, joinchelsea.com for more specific career information.

ABOUT CHELSEA FINANCIAL SERVICES Chelsea Financial Services is a national full-service brokerage firm. Chelsea opened its first brokerage office in Staten Island, New York in 1999. Celebrating 24 years, Chelsea Financial clients receive investment, retirement and financial planning advice from 83 Registered Representatives based in 25 States. Visit chfs.com for more information.

