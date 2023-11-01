Chengdu Marathon 2023: A Historic Journey Through the Heart of a Park City

—

On October 29, 2023, the Chengdu Marathon kicked off with the firing of the starting gun. As the only candidate race for the World Marathon Majors in China, this year's Chengdu Marathon attracted 35,000 participants from around the world.

This year marks not only the successful hosting of the FISU University Games but also a year of great progress in Chengdu's journey towards becoming a world-class sports city. During the summer, Chengdu warmly welcomed the university atheltes globally. In the golden autumn, runners from all corners of the globe gathered for the Chengdu Marathon to experience and share the multifaceted modernization of China.

As a highlight of the event, this year witnessed the participation of high-level marathon runners from countries and regions such as Kenya and Ethiopia. After intense competition, the men's marathon was ultimately won by Ethiopian runner Gebre Mekuant Ayenew, with a finishing time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 49 seconds, breaking the previous event record of 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 52 seconds. The women's marathon title was claimed by Bahraini runner Dalila Abdulkadir Gosa, who completed the race in 2 hours, 26 minutes, and 46 seconds, shattering the previous women's event record of 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 5 seconds.

In 2019, the Chengdu Marathon introduced its first-ever competitive wheelchair event, inviting internationally accredited elite athletes certified by the International Paralympic Committee to compete. This year marks the third installment of this event, maintaining its certification by the International Paralympic Committee, allowing athletes to secure a world ranking based on their finishing times.

In the end, Jin Hua, a male competitor from China, clinched the championship in the men's competitive wheelchair division with a 0.45-second lead and a finishing time of 1 hour, 23 minutes, and 48.5 seconds. The second-place finish went to another Chinese athlete, Luo Xingchuan, who completed the race in 1 hour, 23 minutes, and 48.95 seconds. In the women's division, Chinese athlete Tian Yajuan secured the top position with a finishing time of 1 hour and 41 minutes, and 47 seconds.

The significance of introducing the competitive wheelchair marathon event goes beyond adding excitement and spectacle to the race. It also serves to promote the spirit of sports, advocating for the rights of more individuals with disabilities to participate in sports, unlock their potential, and achieve personal growth through athletic endeavors. Furthermore, the competitive wheelchair event aims to raise awareness about the disabled community, encouraging social inclusion and active support.

Since its inception in 2017, the Chengdu Marathon has gained a strong reputation both domestically and internationally. In 2019, it became the first and only candidate race for the World Marathon Majors in China. Over the years, the event's standards have continued to rise, with ongoing improvements in race organization and details.

To provide all runners with a better racing experience, the event has undergone a comprehensive upgrade. The Chengdu Marathon has always been cherished by runners for its course that seamlessly connects rich historical heritage with the dynamic vitality of our times. This year, the new route brings well-known city landmarks and scenic spots such as Chunxi Road, Tianfu Panda Tower, Xinhua Park, Sichuan University Museum, and more into the runners' view, allowing everyone to experience the most comprehensive and picturesque aspects of Chengdu with flowers in full bloom while running.

The spokesperson of the organizing committee, during an interview with reporters, stated, "The purpose of planning the route in this way is to showcase the city's cultural and human characteristics to a greater extent, further enhancing the impact of the Chengdu Marathon. We want the participants to not only experience new scenery but also have a richer racecourse experience, immersing themselves in the diverse facets of modern China's Chengdu."

Once all participants crossed the finish line, the enthusiastic Chengdu Marathon volunteers, affectionately known as "Little Peppers," awarded each runner with the symbol of honor, the finisher's medal. In fact, this year's medals received unanimous praise from the industry. Following the design philosophy of "meticulous craftsmanship and clever ingenuity," the 2023 Chengdu Marathon finisher's medal prominently features the hibiscus flower as the primary element, reinterpreting the hibiscus pattern on the interior of the Jinsha Site. With the protection of the classic sun bird, tradition and innovation are perfectly embodied in the medal. When you turn the medal over, landmarks along the race route, such as the Jinsha Site Museum, Qintai Road, Kuanzhai Alley, Tianfu Panda Tower, Wangjiang Tower Park, Sichuan University, and more, are all presented, highlighting the profound cultural heritage and vibrant vitality of Chengdu, which combines both classical and modern elements. The back of the medal uses photosensitive color-changing material, which changes color when exposed to sunlight, representing the color change range of the "Intoxicated Hibiscus" and emphasizing Chengdu Marathon's commitment to serving runners with attention to detail.

To allow runners from all over the world to experience the charm of the park city, the Chengdu Marathon organizing committee has a special gift for all participants – free visits to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, as well as access to five major museums, including the Jinsha Site Museum, Du Fu Thatched Cottage Museum, Wuhou Shrine Museum, Chengdu Yongling Museum, and Chengdu Natural History Museum!

In 2023, the Chengdu Marathon recruited a total of 6,292 volunteers who, both before and after the race, served in nearly a hundred positions, providing warm and enthusiastic assistance to all participating runners

Furthermore, the organizing committee ensures that participants receive the most professional and thoughtful services. Along the course during the event, in addition to the usual provisions like drinking water, beverages, and energy gels, runners will have timely access to replenishments such as bananas, oranges, cherry tomatoes, chocolates, and other nutritional supplies to boost their energy.

In terms of medical support, fixed medical stations, ambulances stationed along the route, and dedicated medical personnel and medical observation volunteers are set up at the starting point, along the race course, and at the finish line to provide medical assistance to participants. Medical professionals will be running alongside the participants, ensuring their well-being throughout the race.

In recent years, Chengdu has successfully hosted international events such as the World Table Tennis Championships and the National Games, accumulating rich event management experience. The strength gained through the development of Chengdu as a city for world-class sports events will ensure a smooth and successful finish for all participating runners!

During today's event, citizens along the course cheered and provided encouragement to all participants. With over 100,000 spectators, their motivating cheers not only bolstered the runners' spirits but also showcased the enthusiasm of Chengdu's residents and their attention to sports through the broadcast footage. The 2023 Chengdu Marathon was broadcast live on dozens of mainstream media outlets, including CCTV5+ and Xinhua News Agency's live online coverage.

Contact Info:

Name: Ni Kang

Email: Send Email

Organization: Beijing Evertop Sports Culture Media Co., Ltd

Website: http://evertopmedia.com/



Release ID: 89111907

In the event of encountering any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to rectify any identified issues or facilitate press release takedowns. Ensuring accuracy and reliability are central to our commitment.