Chery, China's Leading Auto Brand, is Making an Official Entry Into Thailand

BANGKOK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the data recently released by China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), among the top 15 Chinese brand automobile sales from January to June, Chery is ranked first with a year-on-year growth rate of 80.4%, above the industry's average growth rate of 25.6%. Meanwhile, Chery's sales hit a new record: more than 420,000 vehicles (around 120,000 exported vehicles) to achieve a year-on-year increase of 168.4%. The export volume in the first half of the year has exceeded that of last year. As a leading automaker in China, Chery is now moving into Thailand.

Known as "Technology Chery", Chery adheres to independent R&D and is the first Chinese auto brand with the ability to master core technologies of internal combustion engine, automatic transmission, chassis, etc., with 6 engines are awarded as China's top 10 Engines. Chery has developed in-depth strategic cooperation with Huawei and other global leading technology enterprises to jointly develop future-oriented intelligent vehicles. At present, L2.5 autonomous driving technology has launched on the market, and L4 highly autonomous driving technology will be realized in 2025. Since 1999, Chery has started independent new energy technology R&D. The leader of mini BEVs - EQ1 is the first self-developed lightweight BEV with aluminum body in China.

Chery is the strongest Chinese automobile brand in the global market and the first Chinese automobile company to export vehicles, CKD parts, engines, vehicle manufacturing technology and equipment to the world. 2021 marks the 20th year of Chery's global strategy. Chery has exported vehicles to more than 80 countries and regions, and has set up 10 overseas factories, more than 1,500 overseas distributors and service outlets, with 9.5 million users worldwide, ranking first in the number of passenger cars exported from China for 18 consecutive years.

As the most popular Chinese auto brand in In Europe, South America, the Middle East, Africa and other markets, Chery will kick-start Thai sales with focus on Chery's manufacturing and export to ASEAN. Chery is making an official entry into Thailand with a new investment-operation mode. Smarter products and more convenient services will bring a new car experience "LIFE PLUS" to Thai consumers. Meanwhile, Chery will accelerate the development trend of new energy vehicles in Thailand and upgrade the Thai auto industry.