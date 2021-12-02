Chery's New CROSSOVER SUV OMODA 5 World Debut, BEV version will be developed for Thai Market

BANGKOK, RAYONG and CHONBURI, Thailand, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chery Automobile released its new generation of design concept Art in Motion at Auto Guangzhou 2021. Also, OMODA 5, the first Chery crossover SUV involving Art in Motion was unveiled. It is compatible with gasoline power and new energy power systems with two-wheel and four-wheel drive modes, meets the global five-star safety standards in multi regions and is equipped with leading automatic driving technology. In addition, under the new design concept, the extremely smooth lines give the body an extremely low drag coefficient, extending dynamism from vision to a full sensory driving experience. Significantly, OMODA implies a new design trend. Together with global urban elites, the new crossover SUV OMODA 5 will create a new life trend, and a full sensory and dynamic experience with fashion and technology.

Chery's new design concept Art in Motion combines cutting-edge technology with dynamic styling changes, creating an impactful and dynamic appearance based on a balance of light and shadow. The borderless front design of OMODA 5 which matches the diamond matrix grille expresses the full visual tension, while smartly considering a refined sense of style. The smooth and powerful lines extend from the A-pillar to the rear of the car. Together with the avant-garde double progressive rear wing, OMODA 5 presents the art of dynamics and airflow.

OMODA 5 features color-blocking on the exterior and interior. The split headlights, the T-shaped LED daytime running lights and the urban-like flowing LED taillights further enhance the distinctive recognition of the front. Moreover, the 18-inch contrast color sports wheels show a trendy style and aesthetics. The interior, equipped with dual 10.25-inch HD curved screen and the integrated sports seats, highlights the pursuit of a sense of future and technology.

Previously, the spy shots for OMODA 5 successfully attracted a lot of attention from consumers worldwide. As the first model of the new Art in Motion design concept, OMODA5 will be an important model with a series of powertrains to adapt to different international markets. In view of the general trend of new energy transportation in Thailand, Chery have plan to developing a BEV version with competitiveness performance on the OMODA5 model.

