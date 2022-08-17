Chery's Secret of Success with High Quality: Backed by Four Top Laboratories

CANBERRA, Australia, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In July, Chery's export vehicles reached 50,614, up 90.1% year on year, according to the latest data released. However, thanks to the technical strength behind the products, Chery's sales volume has soared. In terms of technical research and development, Chery has invested a huge sum on building up four top R&D laboratories, namely Meisterbock＆Cubing Precise Sensory Engineering Laboratory, NVH Quietness and Noise Reduction Engineering Laboratory, K&C Chassis Handling and Stability Engineering Laboratory and Crush Safety Laboratory.

Through introducing, absorbing and digesting the advanced body measurement and matching technology (Meisterbock&Cubing Technology) of Volkswagen and Audi, Chery takes the lead in applying the exclusive testing method for luxury vehicles to every vehicle of Chery, and makes precise measurements to ensure that the part clearance of each body module reaches a perfect match of 0.1mm.

In addition, Chery invested in the construction of NVH Laboratory, ranking first in Asia, so as to provide products with better noise level. It boasts 8 top sub-labs, with the capacity of more than 2600 kinds of test projects of 23 professional modules, covering several performance tests including N (noise), V (vibration) and H (harshness) of the vehicle, BIW, subsystems and parts.



NVH Quietness and Noise Reduction Engineering Laboratory

In order to bring high-level vehicle handling and stability to consumers, Chery has built a K&C Chassis Handling and Stability Engineering Laboratory. The K&C test bench is a device that simulates the chassis steering system and suspension system, which can simulate the steering, braking, acceleration, roll and other movements of the vehicle.

In terms of safety quality, Chery invested a huge sum to build the top 1 Crush Safety Laboratory in Asia in 2010, which can not only complete all global regulatory tests and global 9 NCAP test evaluations, but also boast capacity to carry out crush research tests under various non-standard conditions. In particular, it can simulate the scene of actual traffic accidents to implement multi vehicle crush test.

Chery's rapid sales growth can not be separated from the four laboratories as the backing. Therefore, it can be predicted that Chery will bring more surprises in the second half of the year.