Chester County Welcomes the Philly Balloon & Music Festival This 4th of July Weekend

Just a few miles from the birthplace of our country, the Philly Balloon & Music Festival is a four-day experience that will bring to life the magic of hot air balloons, local music, and food/beverage vendors.

The Philly Balloon & Music Festival, held July 1-4, 2022 at 1326 Pottstown Pike, Glenmoore, PA, will give guests the opportunity to gaze upon dozens of balloons covering the magnificent sky over Philadelphia’s countryside in Chester County’s Brandywine Valley. The festival has lined up bands to perform on the main stage. Additionally, participants will also enjoy the local wines, beers, and foods, which many have said are the best the region has to offer. In addition, all ages are welcome to the event.

Main Events:

As a four-day event, there are plenty of activities participants can enjoy, such as the following:

Food trucks

Beer and wine

Live music

Balloon glow

Mass balloon ascension

Tethered rides

Family flights

Fireworks

And more...





General Admission Pass

The festival’s general admission passes are non-refundable, and all sales are final. Furthermore, general admission passes will grant access to:

The festival grounds

Stage entertainment

Kids’ activities





The prices of the general admission passes may vary depending on the age of the participants and the date they attend. Here’s a breakdown of the price:

Friday, July 1st & Monday, July 4th

Adults: $20 (13 years and above)

Youth: $10 (5 years and above)

Others: Free (4 years and under)

Promo Code for Youth Tickets: $2 off for up to 6 tickets





Saturday, July 2nd & Sunday, July 3rd

Adults: $30 (13 years and above)

Youth: $15 (5 years and above)

Others: Free (4 years and under)

Promo Code for Youth Tickets: $4 off for up to 6 tickets





Guests are invited to purchase tickets at https://phillyballoonfest.com/.

Ways to Enjoy the Philly Balloon and Music Festival

Depending on one’s preferences, The Philly Balloon and Music Festival can be enjoyed in two ways.

From the Air:

Participants can get a birdseye view of the festival and Philadelphia’s countryside in Chester County’s Brandywine Valley inside one of the festival's hot air balloons. Guests will enjoy views of farmland, flying over Coatesville, Downingtown, and Exton. After the flight, participants are then brought back to the festival grounds where they can enjoy food and fun.

From the Ground:

One can still have a fun time at the festival on the ground. Participants will have an up-front view of the balloon glows and fireworks on the ground. They can witness the events on the main stage, like magic shows, reptile shows, and more.

About Chester County’s Brandywine Valley

Among residents and tourists alike, Brandywine Valley is known for having many activities and amenities. One option to visit is Chester County’s Brandywine Valley. The valley has historical landmarks, botanical gardens, and rooms.

For Media and Influencers

Anyone who’s a media and social media influencer can sign-up using this form. By doing so, they will be welcome to have a flight with the Lancaster Balloon Rides. They will also have a single free general admission ticket for one day.

Become a Sponsor

Those who would like to become a sponsor for the Philly Balloon & Music Festival can promote their business and service.

About Philly Balloon & Music Festival

Festival organizers promise the perfect event for aviation enthusiasts and families looking for a weekend of fun activities in Chester County. Visitors will have the chance to enjoy balloons that dot the sky above Philadelphia’s countryside in Chester County’s Brandywine Valley. The festival will offer opportunities to meet local people and businesses that make Chester County a great place to live. For more information, visit https://phillyballoonfest.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Bruce Mowday

Email: Send Email

Organization: Philly Balloon & Music Festival

Address: 1326 Pottstown Pike Glenmoore, PA 19425

Phone: 610-679-8865

Website: https://phillyballoonfest.com/



