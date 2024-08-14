Chewelah Painting Completes Expert Log Home Refinishing on Northport WA Log Home, Enhancing Durability and Aesthetics

Chewelah Painting recently completed an expert log home refinishing project for a Northport, WA log home. The project involved applying high-quality clear coats and trim paint to enhance the home's durability and aesthetics. Discover the full details in the newly released case study.

—

Chewelah Painting, a leading provider of log home restoration and maintenance services in Washington State, has successfully completed a log home refinishing project in Northport, WA. This project involved the application of clear coats and trim paint to a 1,600-square-foot log home, ensuring the property remains protected and visually appealing.

The Northport home was part of a routine maintenance schedule designed to preserve the beauty and structural integrity of the logs. Chewelah Painting utilized high-quality products such as Sashco Cascade Clearcoat and Rodda Ultimate 2 Acrylic Paint to deliver a durable finish that shields the home from UV rays, moisture, and other environmental factors. The clear coat was reapplied to the logs, while the trims were refreshed with a vibrant and weather-resistant paint.

“Our team is committed to keeping log homes in top condition through regular maintenance,” said Mike Bellevue, owner of Chewelah Painting. “This project in Northport demonstrates how essential routine care is to the longevity and appearance of these beautiful structures. We take pride in providing services that extend the life of our clients’ homes.”

Chewelah Painting’s focus on preventative maintenance helps homeowners avoid costly repairs by addressing minor issues before they escalate. The company’s expertise in log home restoration has earned them a reputation for excellence in Stevens County and beyond.

For more information on this project and to see the before-and-after results, visit the full case study on the Chewelah Painting website.

About the company: Chewelah Painting has been a trusted name in the log home restoration industry since its inception, specializing in bringing the beauty and resilience of log homes to life across Washington State. Led by owner Mike Bellevue, the company offers a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern techniques that deliver exceptional results tailored to each home's unique character. Renowned for their meticulous attention to detail, Chewelah Painting's team is committed to excellence in every project, whether it involves refinishing, chinking, staining, or comprehensive restoration. They prioritize customer satisfaction by using premium materials that enhance the longevity and aesthetic appeal of each structure. Beyond their technical expertise, Chewelah Painting is dedicated to sustainable practices that protect the natural environment and preserve the charm of log homes for future generations. With a focus on quality and innovation, the company continues to set industry standards and inspire confidence among homeowners throughout the region. For more information about their services, visit chewelahpainting.com. License #CHEWEP*779P6 & BELLEGC899RA

Contact Info:

Name: Mike Bellevue

Email: Send Email

Organization: Chewelah Painting

Address: 108 E Main Ave Chewelah Washington, 99109

Phone: 509-290-2665

Website: https://chewelahpainting.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/_buLREKtC78?si=sqo7GQ5jBWsgSSgc

