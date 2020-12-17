Chiba Prefectural Government Introduces Popular Spots for Colorful Autumn Leaves

- CHI-BA+KUN Promotes Charms of Chiba Prefecture on Facebook -
CHIBA, Japan, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chiba Prefectural Government has been introducing popular tourist spots for viewing colorful autumn leaves on its official mascot character CHI-BA+KUN's Facebook page since November 11, 2020
Since Chiba Prefecture is close to Tokyo, not only is enjoying autumn leaves convenient, but visitors can also appreciate fall foliage at various spots such as gorges, temples, and parks.
Furthermore, the Chiba Prefectural Government is introducing various attractions such as tourist spots and delicious foods to the people of Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam as part of its efforts to let them know about Chiba Prefecture. Relevant information is available on the Facebook pages. Please scan the QR codes from the following URL for each Facebook page.
Reference: Posting on Facebook in each country or region
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202012098369?p=images
1. About Facebook pages
(1) Taiwan
Title: CHI-BA+KUN
Launch date: July 28, 2016
(2) Thailand
Title: Chibakun Japan
Launch date: Nov. 16, 2018
(3) Malaysia
Title: Chibakun Japan for Malaysia
Launch date: Dec. 17, 2019
(4) Singapore
Title: Chibakun Japan for Singapore
Launch date: Dec. 17, 2019
(5) Vietnam
Title: Chibakun Japan for Vietnam
Launch date: Dec. 17, 2019
2. Chiba Prefecture's mascot: CHI-BA+KUN
CHI-BA+KUN is a curious creature born and living in Chiba Prefecture. Full of curiosity, he loves to challenge everything. When he ventures into the unknown, courage and passion spring afresh, making his body glow with red. In addition, CHI-BA+KUN loves to eat and is sometimes mischievous. (Date of birth: Jan. 11, 2007)
CHI-BA+KUN's side profile represents the shape of Chiba Prefecture.