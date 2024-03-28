Chicago At-Home EEG Test, Neurological Diagnostic Testing Service Expanded

NeuLine Health (844-212-5321) has expanded its services in Chicago to include ambulatory electroencephalogram (EEG) testing, which allows patients to be tested at home for a range of neurological-related medical conditions.

By expanding its service, NeuLine Health is making neurodiagnostic care more accessible to Chicago residents suffering from conditions like epilepsy. The company’s proprietary cloud-based EEG Review Portal provides real-time access to neurologists through its Continuous Monitoring service. Its bilingual team of 35 ABRET-registered EEG field technicians are experienced working in Level 4 Epilepsy Monitoring Units and proficient in pediatric as well as adult medicine.

Interested parties can learn more at https://neulinehealth.com/

An ambulatory EEG test is a neurodiagnostic test that records the electrical activity of the brain, as the cells communicate with one another, revealing abnormalities and other conditions. Often the patient will be video-recorded simultaneously to provide additional diagnostic evidence. The patient wears a compact portable recorder that captures data from electrodes applied to the scalp with an easily removable water-soluble adhesive.

NeuLine's specialized EEG is ideal for patients who are not able or not comfortable leaving their homes for such testing. Where traditional EEG tests often require an overnight hospital visit with lengthy wait times, the practice's technicians can perform these tests in less time either at a patient's home or in the clinic. NeuLine's average turnaround time is five days, starting with the ordered EEG study submission and ending with the scheduled test.

NeuLine Health uses Lifelines’ Trackit ambulatory recorder, which is employed by some of the world’s leading hospitals and epilepsy centers, widely respected for its consistently high performance and high-quality recordings.

NeuLine Health has become one of the most established names in neurological testing, dedicated to serving qualified healthcare providers and their patients with best-in-class neurodiagnostic testing. With strategic partners like Lifelines, Holland & Hart, and Rasley Law Group, the practice’s leadership team has expertise in the business sector, finance, and marketing. Preventative care and healthcare compliance are two of NeuLine Health's core values.

“After an 18-month journey, NeuLine Health achieved a near-perfect score in our Joint Commission interview and I cannot say enough about our team and the high-level standard of care that we have established," said Frank Gray III, Chief Executive Officer of NeuLine Health. “NeuLine Health is excited to grow our national footprint and bring quality neurodiagnostic care to those in need.”

