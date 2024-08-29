Chicago Online Visibility Content For Realtors Announced By BuzzBea Media

Real estate professionals and agencies based in competitive local markets, such as Chicago, now have access to a unique done-for-you content marketing capability from digital agency BuzzBea Media.

Digital marketing agency BuzzBea Media has launched a new professional content creation and publishing solution for real estate agents who work in highly competitive markets, such as Chicago. The ‘done-for-you’ service offers professional content crafted by a team of specialists, and materials are published across a network of more than 300 high-authority platforms.

BuzzBea Media points out that online visibility and reputation management have become increasingly important in the real estate industry, with the majority of potential clients now using Google searches. The new content marketing solution was designed to be an affordable and highly effective way of achieving both goals.

“Our team dives deep into each business and their target audience, and then creates unique content across several formats, including articles, videos, infographics, audio ads, and more,” a company representative explained. “Our secret sauce is a distribution network of 300+ high-authority platforms, creating a degree of online visibility that Google simply can’t ignore.”

The ‘authority’ of a website is a measure of its trustworthiness as a source of reliable and/or high-quality information. While Google has frequently stated that website authority is not a factor in search rankings, a recent leak of internal documents revealed that the platform’s algorithms do use ‘site authority’ as a central consideration.

As BuzzBea Media explains, most small real estate agencies do not enjoy a high authority rating for their own website, which can impact their search performance against larger competitors. The firm’s new content marketing service therefore takes a unique approach, publishing high-quality content on platforms that do have a strong authority rating.

Combining a team of professional writers, developers, and advertising experts, BuzzBea Media set out to create a turnkey content development solution that allowed small businesses to access this important marketing tool. The agency continues to work on new types of content and publishing channels, with further updates expected in the coming months.

