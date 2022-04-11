Children’s book author in Singapore launches first ever NFT e-book with a very special purpose

—

Singapore based children’s book author, Apple Sophia Lim, has announced that she is now stepping into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the very first time, with a limited edition e-book NFT.

Titled Make a Wish for a Unicorn #MAWFAU, the popular children’s book has officially been launched as an e-book NFT in OpenSea on 7th April 2022 and is now available for purchase, with the aim of encouraging creativity amongst young children around the world.

Published and co-written by Ms Apple Sophia Lim and four young self-published authors, Make a Wish for a Unicorn is the first ever e-book to be launched as an NFT. Those who purchase the NFT will not only receive a digitally signed copy of the e-book with signatures from each author, but a physical copy of the book will also be sent out.

Created with the help of four child authors, Arielle Tan (age 9), Alva Ng (age 8), Avery Tan (age 7) and Anya Ng (age 5), each of them contributed interesting elements to the story. As a result, the interactive book has been incredibly popular with young families, thanks to the colourful artwork and the superbly fun storyline imagined from the perspective of a child.

“When writing Make a Wish for a Unicorn, we wanted to create a children's book that can be enjoyed by both children and adults alike so that it can form a unique, fun and inspiring bonding experience between children and their parents.” says Apple.

More importantly, the true meaning of the book extends far beyond just fun and laughter – Apple also views the completed book as a 'legacy' that she wants to leave for her children.



“Building a personal legacy is not always about transferring financial assets to the next generation. A legacy can be viewed as an interconnection across time and it should be something meaningful that allows you to carry it forward in time. I see my completed ‘Make a Wish for a Unicorn’ book as a legacy that crystallized the precious time and efforts that my children spent with me to create and publish this children's book. The Chinese edition of the book can now be found in Singapore National Library and would be archived in years to come. Now, together with the launch of this e-book NFT which was created on the Blockchain and will exist in perpetuity, I believe this is the most precious legacy I can leave to my two girls!”

Apple, who has no previous experience in authoring or publishing, found her true calling in creating children's books. She is thus on a mission to inspire & encourage young children around the world to believe that their wishes and dreams can really come true as long as they have the grit and passion to succeed.

“With the newly-launched NFT, we’re taking one step further with this mission. By fully investing all proceeds back into the development of more fun and creative children's stories, this will ensure more children's books can be created for the enjoyment of all families for many more years to come. The production costs of our books can indeed be very high – but by purchasing this NFT, you’ll be helping to enable & empower even more children to create and publish their own stories. For us, that truly is priceless!”



The NFT digital e-book is minted as a limited edition, and will be verified as containing the copyrights and original work of the authors. This is an immensely special opportunity for buyers as it is a receipt for ownership of this limited edition e-book, which is possibly the first of its kind.

About Us: NFT is a term that is regularly seen & heard in the media and crypto community. It is a digital token for an original and copyrighted product. It can include a variety of things, such as the original content of the product along with extra digital files of the original product, or even a contract which allows owners to resell a single copy of the e-book once he/she has finished reading it. All royalties of the official Make a Wish for a Unicorn NFT e-book (#MAWFAU) will go back into the printing and production of further physical copies and stories. This means that anyone who purchases this NFT e-book will not only be ensuring families around the world have the opportunity to enjoy the books, but will also potentially be helping children to become creatives themselves. The book was published when author Apple Sophia Lim, a proud mother of two young girls, recognised there was a huge gap in the market for fun and interactive children’s books. Based on their original ideas, they brainstormed and created their first 'Make a Wish for a Unicorn' book, before continuing with three more 'Make a Wish for a Book' series of interactive books that are now well-loved across the globe. The 40-page 'Make a Wish for a Unicorn' book is full of colourful illustrations, interactive elements, and promotes a valuable lesson about sisterly love.

