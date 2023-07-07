Children's Book Author Explores Friendship and Adaptability in New Release, "I Miss My Friend And That's Okay"

Shermaine Perry-Knights is a military kid turned author whose latest children’s book series is a family readiness resource.

Children's book author Shermaine Perry-Knights has captured the hearts of young readers with her latest release, "I Miss My Friend And That's Okay." The book tells the heartfelt story of best friends Grace and Kerrington, who navigate the challenges of distance and change through heartfelt letters. Published on June 8, 2023, the book is now available in eBook, hardcover, and paperback formats, readers can find it on Amazon and other leading book retailers, as well as Booksformilitaryfamilies.com.

"I Miss My Friend And That's Okay" celebrates the power of friendship, highlighting themes of adaptability, self-discovery, and personal growth. Aimed at children aged 6 to 10 who have experienced relocation or separation from familiar environments, the book offers a relatable and engaging narrative.

Shermaine Perry-Knights is a learning architect who uses data to create meaningful learning solutions for companies. Drawing upon her own experiences as a military kid and living in various parts of the world, she creates relatable and authentic narratives that reflect her childhood wishes. Perry-Knights’s books support military-connected families, helping them feel heard and seen. With "I Miss My Friend And That's Okay," Author Perry-Knights provides a valuable resource for military-connected children and their counselors, promoting important conversations about moving, making new friends, managing big feelings, adapting to new environments, and embracing differences.

The story, a follow up to her smash hit, I Move A Lot And That’s Okay, captivates early readers, while educating on military life and promoting conversations on big feelings at home. Shermaine’s books are family readiness resources that provide parents and teachers with stress-busting tools they can teach to children and facilitate conversations on healthy coping skills.

I Miss My Friend And That's Okay has garnered early praise from various organizations and mental health advocates. Several military-connected organizations commend the book for its authentic portrayal of military life while educating readers about different parts of the world. National Public Radio says “the new kids book 'I Miss My Friend and That's Okay' teaches power of adaptability and friendship”.

Find "I Miss My Friend And That's Okay" and the And That’s Okay series by Shermaine Perry-Knights on Amazon.

