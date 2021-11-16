Chiliz News – AC Milan Football In-Game NFT For Fan Token Holder Report Released

Digital Shoutout, LLC has announced the launch of the world’s first-ever live, in-game NFTs for football fans on its sports and entertainment blockchain resource site, Chiliz News.

On October 31st, 2021, Chiliz made history through its fan engagement app, Socios.com. 25 minutes into the match between AC Milan and AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico, AC Milan center forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a goal with a free-kick from outside the area. As the team cheered, a photographer captured the moment, and the world’s first in-game, live NFT was launched.

The newly published report details how 100 limited edition NFTs were minted and distributed to holders of the AC Milan fan token, $ACM. The NFTs have a unique value as a sentimental reminder of the moment, as a limited edition item, and as the first-ever in what is likely to become a long line-up of in-game NFTs.

Fan tokens are available through the Socios.com fan engagement app and provide fans with a direct say in how their favorite teams are operated. Token holders have access to exclusive club voting rights, VIP rewards, augmented reality features, games, and competitions. They can also chat with other fans, and occasionally even players.

A week later, Sport Club Corinthians Paulista (SCCP) joined the movement by launching their own in-game NFTs in partnership with Chiliz. The digital assets were given to $SCCP token holders who owned at least 10 tokens and had made a prediction on the outcome of the game using the included predictor feature on the Socios app.

The minting of digital assets during games has caused a stir with fans, and it seems likely that the trend will continue. As well as being a sentimental reminder, the NFTs have been gathering monetary value and can be traded on any Ethereum based NFT marketplace, such as OpenSea.

Not to be left behind, Valencia CF has rushed to be the first Spanish football club to reward fans with digital assets. A memorable in-game moment will be captured, digitized, and air-dropped to token holders. 100 fans with at least 10 $VCF tokens who made an accurate prediction using the Socios app can expect to receive a special NFT of their own.

The Socios.com fan engagement app is quickly becoming widespread, with over 1.3 million users from 167 different countries. The service has partnered with major sporting organizations in over 20 countries, including the NBA, NHL, and F1.

