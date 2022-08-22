Chiliz News New Report Examines Step App Brand Ambassador & Beta Launch

—

The latest report by Chiliz News examines the release of the invite-only version of the blockchain-based physical fitness platform, Step App, and its newest brand ambassador. With an official public launch scheduled for later this summer, the report examines how members can use the gamified metaverse platform as motivation for daily exercise.

More details about the upcoming public launch of Step App can be found in the full report, at https://chiliznews.com/step-app-launches-private-beta-of-gamified-fitness-metaverse-fitfi-platform-signs-usain-bolt-as-brand-ambassador

The newest report details the social, competitive, gamified, and health-focused aspects that Step App will include to help players improve their overall wellbeing. The new FitFi platform is one of several recent additions to physical fitness-motivated Web 3 applications, which have been a recent focus of Chiliz News.

The brand ambassador, a famous athlete known for his eight Olympic gold medals, explains in the new report the importance of exercise in his own life, and his desire to bring that same inspiration and healthy lifestyle to others around the world. As the most recognizable brand ambassador to date for a blockchain-based fitness app, experts believe that he could inspire millions of new users to try out the exercise apps for themselves.

While there are several competitors to the new Step App, the new report notes that each platform offers users something a little different. Once it launches this summer, Step App will include a built-in metaverse function that lets users get their exercise while immersed in augmented reality, allowing them to walk, jog, or run, with a scenery of their own choice.

In order to encourage members to continue using the platform for daily exercise, the Step App also offers in-game points that can upgrade their running abilities. Players can use the points to gain new SNEAKS, the in-game NFT shoes that provide players with unique power-ups. SNEAKS can also be bought, sold, or traded in a new digital marketplace.

The report further underscores the competition features of the gamified exercise platform, with users being given the opportunity to compete against themselves, local friends, or other players from around the world. The upcoming launch this summer will make the platform available worldwide on Android and iOS devices.

