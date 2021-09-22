CHIMEI Completes The World's First Carbon-neutral Shipment of Butadiene

TAIPEI, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To realize its "Clean & Green" environmental vision and in line with the global trends towards carbon reduction and neutrality, CHIMEI Corporation completed world's first carbon-neutral shipment of butadiene with its butadiene supplier Braskem. The shipment left Brazil on the tanker Clipper Hermod and safely arrived at Anping Port on August 7.

The shipping of the CHIEMI butadiene cargo emitted approximately 1,819 metric tons CO 2 e and the emissions were offset through the retirement of the credits. The credits were sourced through REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) -- the world's largest international forest protection program supported by the United Nations, and the credits are verified by Verra, a nonprofit which administers the world's leading carbon credit standard, VCS (Verified Carbon Standard). The REDD+ international forest protection program for the Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve in Indonesia advocates reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation and has helped protect 65,000 acres of peat swamp forests within the reserve from deforestation. The program is estimated to reduce carbon emissions by over 130 million metric tons in total. By contributing to this project, CHIMEI demonstrated its determination to create a low-carbon and sustainable future.

CHIMEI has always regarded environmental protection as a priority, upholding its "Clean & Green" vision, the company is committed to finding innovative ways to promote green manufacturing and reduce negative impacts on the environment. CHIMEI also actively seek to work with partners, suppliers, and clients to contribute towards environmental sustainability. Using nature-based offsets not only highlights CHIMEI's strong focus on ESG but also shows its unprecedented attention and efforts on global issue of net-zero emissions.

About CHIMEI

CHIMEI is a Taiwan-based performance materials company that designs and manufactures advanced polymer materials, synthetic rubbers, and specialty chemicals. Global companies seek out CHIMEI to achieve their desired step up in product performance, while minimizing their impact on the environment.

Since its founding, CHIMEI has pursued Xingfu: Well-Being Through Contribution, the principle that contributing to society leads to success and fulfillment. This belief has guided CHIMEI since day one to focus all efforts on the greater good.

Discover how CHIMEI helps businesses aim higher, and steps up to its global responsibilities, at www.chimeicorp.com.

