China and ASEAN Explore Sci-Tech Cooperation

The site of the event.

The 10th Forum on China-ASEAN Technology Transfer and Collaborative Innovation (hereinafter referred to as "the Forum") was held in Nanning, capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region on September 15.

The Ministry of Science and Technology highlighted a number of landmark projects at this year's event. The China-ASEAN Sci-Tech Innovation Upgrading Project was unveiled for the first time as an important step in enhancing the sci-tech cooperation between China and ASEAN members. In addition, the China-ASEAN Technology Transfer Special Action was launched with 1,000 new technologies selected nationwide concerning key industries in the economic and social development of ASEAN countries. The first centralized release of these advanced and applicable technologies in sustainable fields will go a long way in fostering growth throughout ASEAN countries. As the first domestic technology transfer cooperation mechanism for ASEAN, the China-ASEAN Technology Transfer Alliance was established during the Forum. Furthermore, the first China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology and ASEAN debuted at the event, in tandem with the opening ceremony of China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Camp.

With a focus on digital technology and the healthcare sector, the Forum, themed Explore Sci-Tech Cooperation for a Shared Better Home, organized a series of events, including the opening ceremony of the Forum and the main session, the 4th 10+3 Young Scientists Forum, the 19th China-ASEAN Expo Advanced Technology Exhibition, the China-ASEAN Digital Technology Promotion and Matchmaking Conference, and the Belt and Road Technology Transfer Synergy Promotion Conference. The goal of the Forum is to gather together some of the region's brightest minds and brainstorm in order to create a scientific blueprint for the next steps that need to be taken and make a contribution to the building of a close-knit China-ASEAN innovation community.