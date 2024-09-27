The China-ASEAN Expo 2024｜Dongfeng Motor has secured an order for 300 vehicles following its international promotion campaign

On September 24, the 21st China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) commenced once again, providing a significant platform to promote international cooperation across multiple sectors and creating abundant business opportunities for participating entrepreneurs from various countries.

Located at the central position of the State-Owned Enterprise Exhibition Area, Dongfeng Motor participated in this year’s China-ASEAN Expo under the theme “DRIVE YOUR DREAMS,” showcasing the company’s comprehensive image. The exhibits covered new passenger vehicles from its brands, such as Dongfeng Voyah and Dongfeng Mhero, as well as a range of representative products like Dongfeng commercial vehicles, agricultural machinery, powertrains, and automotive parts.

The two major exhibition areas, indoor and outdoor, of Dongfeng Motor consistently attracted the attention of guests from various countries. A steady stream of visitors explored and experienced the displays, expressing their appreciation and support for Dongfeng Motor.

During the event, Dongfeng Motor held an overseas product promotion and customer signing ceremony, attended by more than 70 ASEAN dealers and partners. The company primarily introduced its key commercial vehicle products at the event and successfully signed cooperation agreements and a bulk order of 300 vehicles with partners from Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia markets. This collaboration showcased Dongfeng's latest achievements and marked the beginning of a new chapter in their partnership.

“As an important gateway for China to face ASEAN, Guangxi Nanning's unique location advantage gives Dongfeng Motor a broad space for development.,” said Yang Tao, Deputy General Manager of the International Business Division of Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd. and Deputy Managing Director of China Dongfeng Motor Industry Import & Export Co., Ltd., in his speech. He emphasized that Dongfeng Motor attaches great importance on the development of the ASEAN market and will further increase investment in product development, network expansion, and spare parts support to enhance product competitiveness, respond quickly to customer needs, and improve channel operations.

Following this, Zhang Wenfeng, Head of Commercial Vehicle Product Planning at China Dongfeng Motor Industry Import & Export Co., Ltd., gave a special presentation on Dongfeng’s commercial vehicle solutions for the Southeast Asian market. Dongfeng's commercial vehicles are divided into four platform-based series: GX, KL, KC, and KR, covering both left- and right-hand drive configurations. There are five energy solutions: diesel, natural gas, electric, hydrogen, and intelligent driving. Dongfeng also showcased its star models, the X7 and X3, from its Xinjiang subsidiary.

"One tank of fuel, and you can drive across Southeast Asia!" said Raymond Khoo, a customer from Malaysia, who was particularly impressed by Dongfeng’s vehicle presentation. He also expressed great interest in the DONGFENG GX model, noting that it offers a sedan-like driving experience despite being designed for long-haul transportation.

Alex Ngu, a Singapore dealer who witnessed the signing ceremony, remarked that the automotive market in Singapore has high entry barriers and fierce competition. Partnering with a well-established Chinese automotive brand like Dongfeng provides greater assurance in both marketing and after-sales service.

"The Expo is accelerating the overseas promotion of 'Made in China,' with Dongfeng Motor as a representative." At 10 a.m. on the 25th, Dongfeng’s social media live-streaming host promptly began reporting on the company’s participation in the expo. During this year's event, Dongfeng conducted bilingual (Chinese and English) social media live streams, promoting their vehicles and brand through platforms like Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and WeChat Video. The live broadcast allowed fans around the world to experience the event directly from their mobile screens.

At the China-ASEAN Expo, Dongfeng’s passenger and commercial vehicle sales teams were well-prepared, actively responding to the diverse needs of international customers and seizing opportunities for business negotiations, aiming to secure cooperation agreements.

Dongfeng Motor views internationalization as a key driver of growth and continues to deepen its global strategic partnerships and expand into overseas markets. Its products are sold in over 100 countries, including those in ASEAN. From January to August this year, Dongfeng Motor exported 157,000 vehicles, a 13% increase year-on-year. In 2023, under the new historical opportunities and the framework of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in Southeast Asia, Dongfeng achieved the export of 15,000 vehicles to the ASEAN market.

Dongfeng Motor will continue to expand its business in the ASEAN market, strengthen its localized marketing capabilities, and further advance cooperation with ASEAN countries in the field of new energy vehicles. The company aims to play a greater role in supporting high-quality development under the Belt and Road Initiative and promoting regional economic cooperation and prosperity.

