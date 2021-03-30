China Automotive Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

WUHAN, China, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) ("CAAS" or the "Company"), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the audited results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net sales rose 26.4% to $146.5 million from $115.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019

from in the fourth quarter of 2019 Gross profit increased 35.7% to $22.8 million from $16.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019; gross margin increased to 15.6% compared with 14.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019

from in the fourth quarter of 2019; gross margin increased to 15.6% compared with 14.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019 An increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to a one-time, non-recurring $6.4 million expected credit loss provision related to the bankruptcy and reorganization proceedings of the Company's customer, Brilliance Auto

expected credit loss provision related to the bankruptcy and reorganization proceedings of the Company's customer, Brilliance Auto Net loss attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $3.2 million , or diluted loss per share of $0.10 , compared to net income of $1.7 million , or diluted income per share of $0.06 , in the fourth quarter of 2019. Included in the net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a non-recurring $4.5 million expected credit loss provision, net of minority interests.

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights

Net sales were $417.6 million compared to $431.4 million in 2019

compared to in 2019 Net loss attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $5 .0 million in 2020 compared to net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $10.0 million in 2019. Included in the net loss for the 2020 year was a $6.4 million one-time, non-recurring expected credit loss provision for all outstanding account and notes receivables related to the bankruptcy and reorganization of its customer, Brilliance Auto

.0 million in 2020 compared to net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders of in 2019. Included in the net loss for the 2020 year was a one-time, non-recurring expected credit loss provision for all outstanding account and notes receivables related to the bankruptcy and reorganization of its customer, Brilliance Auto Cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $138.2 million as of December 31, 2020

as of Net cash flow provided by operating activities was $57.4 million in 2020 compared to $30.3 million for 2019

in 2020 compared to for 2019 Approximately 322,269 shares of common stock were repurchased during 2020.



Mr. Qizhou Wu, chief executive officer of CAAS, commented, "The automobile industry in China suffered in the first half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, with a strong rebound beginning in the late second quarter, the world's largest auto market staged a remarkable comeback with total annual automobile sales down only 1.9% for the full year 2020. Passenger vehicles sales declined by 6.0% year-over-year while the commercial vehicle market achieved an 18.7% year-over-year growth including a 21.7% increase in truck sales due to higher infrastructure spending and the introduction of a new emission standard. We have participated in the commercial vehicle growth as we registered a record monthly sales of 70,000 units of commercial vehicle steering systems in November alone. Our growth in the Chinese commercial vehicle market remains strong in early 2021. We continued to maintain strong relationships with our large North American OEMs and in South America and believe 2021 will be an even better year."

"New energy vehicle (NEV) sales in China grew by approximately 11.0% to nearly 1.4 million vehicles in 2020 and the government's target is to have NEVs account for 20% of auto sales by 2025. We shipped over 120,000 units of our electric power steering ("EPS") for Chinese new energy vehicles in 2020. The major Chinese OEMs used our EPS products in 2020, including Great Wall Motors, Chery Automobile, BAIC, JAC Motors and Dongfeng Motor as well as emerging full-electric vehicle OEM Hozon Motors, which laid a solid foundation for our EPS products to gain greater market share in China."

"We continue to emphasize new technologies and products. To improve penetration into the Chinese new energy vehicle space, our Henglong KYB joint venture is further advancing our EPS technology to better empower the Chinese electric vehicle market. And our Hyoseong (Wuhan) joint venture with Hyoseong Electric Co. Ltd. began manufacturing small electric motors which will further improve the capabilities of our EPS to address the needs of electric vehicles. To embrace the future of autonomous-driven commercial vehicles, our proprietarily designed intelligent RCB steering systems ("iRCB") are being mass-produced and undergoing testing, and they have drawn interest from a list of large Chinese OEMs," Mr. Wu concluded.

Mr. Jie Li, chief financial officer of CAAS, commented, "Despite of pandemic induced challenges, we increased our cash flow from operations by almost 90% in 2020 compared with 2019. We continued to maintain our financial strength as we increased our cash, cash equivalent and short-term investments, and controlled inventory and receivable levels. During 2020, we purchased 322,269 of our common shares in the public market to enhance our shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter of 2020



Net sales increased by 26.4% to $146.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $115.9 million in the same quarter of 2019. The net sales increase was mainly due to a change in the product mix and higher demand for Chinese domestic-branded automobiles in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross profit rose by 35.7% to $22.8 million compared to $16.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 15.6% compared to 14.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in gross profit and gross margin was primarily due to higher volume of sales, a change in the product mix and reduced costs compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gain on other sales was $1.4 million, compared to $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Selling expenses were $5.6 million compared to $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Selling expenses represented 3.8% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 3.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

General and administrative expenses ("G&A expenses") were $14.3 million compared to $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. G&A expenses represented 9.8% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 5.6% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2019. The significantly higher G&A expenses in the fourth quarter were mainly attributable to a one-time, non-recurring expected credit loss provision of $6.4 million related to Brilliance Auto's bankruptcy reorganization proceeding. Based upon conservative accounting practices, this charge, although non-cash in nature, accounted for all of the outstanding account receivables and note receivables from Brilliance Auto. The Company continues to work with Brilliance Auto on the receivables collection.

Research and development expenses ("R&D expenses") were $8.3 million compared to $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. R&D expenses represented 5.7% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 7.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Loss from operations was $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with a loss from operations of $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The higher loss was mainly due to the one-time, non-recurring expected loss provision related to Brilliance Auto's bankruptcy reorganization proceeding.

Interest expense was $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net loss attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 was mainly due to a one-time, non-recurring $4.5 million expected credit loss provision for Brilliance Auto, net of minority interests. Diluted loss per share was $0.10 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to diluted income per share of $0.06 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 31,077,196 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 31,333,740 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020

Net sales decreased by 3.2% to $417.6 million in 2020 compared to $431.4 million in 2019. The decrease was mainly due to a 27.1% decrease in net sales in the first half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on automobile sales in China and North America. In 2020, sales of hydraulic products increased 1.9% while total EPS systems declined by 24.8%. EPS sales represented 14.8% of total revenue in 2020 compared with 19.1% in 2019. Net sales of vehicle steering systems to the Company's North American customers decreased by 4.7% in 2020 compared with 2019.

Gross profit in 2020 was $55.3 million compared to $63.4 million in 2019. The gross margin decreased to 13.3% from 14.7% in 2019 mainly due to a change in product mix and lower average selling prices.

Gain on other sales mainly consisted of the net amount retained from rental income, gain on disposal of intangible assets and the sales of property, plant and equipment and technical service revenue. For the year ended December 31, 2020, gain on other sales amounted to $4.3 million compared to $5.1 million in 2019. This decline was primarily due to a decrease in gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment.

Selling expenses were $14.5 million in 2020 compared to $14.3 million in 2019, mainly due to higher marketing expenditures. Selling expenses represented 3.5% of net sales in 2020 compared to 3.3% in 2019.

G&A expenses were $27.6 million compared with $20.0 million in 2019. The increase was mainly due to a one-time, non-recurring expected credit loss provision of $6.4 million reflecting all accounts and notes receivables. CAAS took the full provision in accordance with a conservative accounting practice, but will continue to spend effort on collection as the bankruptcy reorganization proceeding of Brilliance Auto is still underway. G&A expenses represented 6.6% of net sales in 2020 compared to 4.6% of net sales in 2019.

R&D expenses were $25.7 million in 2020 compared to $28.0 million in 2019. The decrease was due primarily to reduced activity from the impact of the COVID-19 earlier in the 2020, and tighter cost controls. R&D expenses represented 6.2% of net sales in 2020, compared to 6.5% of net sales in 2019.

Operating loss was $8.1 million in 2020 compared to operating income of $6.2 million in 2019. The loss was mainly due to lower sales and the one-time, non-recurring expected credit loss provision related to Brilliance Auto's bankruptcy reorganization proceeding.

Interest expense was $1.6 million in 2020 compared with $3.0 million in 2019 as a result of decreased loans and lower interest rates.

Net financial expense was $4.9 million in 2020 compared with net financial income of $2.5 million in 2019 primarily due to an increase in foreign exchange losses because of exchange rate fluctuations.

Loss before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies was $12.2 million compared to income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies of $7.6 million in 2019.

Net loss attributable to parent company's common shareholders was $5.0 million in 2020 compared to net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders of $10.0 million in 2019. The loss was mainly due to lower sales and a one-time, non-recurring $4.5 million expected credit loss provision with Brilliance Auto, net of minority interests. Diluted net loss per share was $0.16 in 2020 compared to diluted income per share of $0.32 in 2019.

The weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding was 31,077,196 in 2020 compared to 31,458,926 in 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2020, total cash and cash equivalents, pledged cash and short-term investments were $138.2 million, total accounts receivable including notes receivable were $234.1 million, accounts payable including notes payable were $225.3 million and short-term bank and government loans were $44.2 million. Total parent company stockholders' equity was $303.2 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $289.3 million as of December 31, 2019. During 2020, a total of 322,269 shares were repurchased for aggregate consideration of approximately $1.0 million under a repurchase program approved on August 13, 2020. Net cash flow from operating activities was $57.4 million in 2020.

Business Outlook

Management provides revenue guidance for the full year 2021 of $470 million. This target is based on the Company's current views on operating and market conditions, which are subject to change.



About China Automotive Systems, Inc.



Based in Hubei Province, the People's Republic of China, China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a leading supplier of power steering components and systems to the Chinese automotive industry, operating through nine Sino-foreign joint ventures. The Company offers a full range of steering system parts for passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. The Company currently offers four separate series of power steering with an annual production capacity of over 6 million sets of steering gears, columns and steering hoses. Its customer base is comprised of leading auto manufacturers, such as China FAW Group, Corp., Dongfeng Auto Group Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Company Limited, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. and Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. in China, and Chrysler Group LLC in North America. For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the qualitative and quantitative effects of the accounting errors, the periods involved, the nature of the Company's review and any anticipated conclusions of the Company or its management and other statements that are not historical facts. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. As a result, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2021, and in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If the outbreak of COVID-19 is not effectively and timely controlled, our business operations and financial condition may be materially and adversely affected as a result of the deteriorating market outlook for automobile sales, the slowdown in regional and national economic growth, weakened liquidity and financial condition of our customers or other factors that we cannot foresee. Any of these factors and other factors beyond our control, could have an adverse effect on the overall business environment, cause uncertainties in the regions where we conduct business, cause our business to suffer in ways that we cannot predict and materially and adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)





December 31,





2020



2019

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 97,248



$ 76,715

Pledged cash



30,813





29,688

Short-term investments



10,139





5,832

Accounts and notes receivable, net - unrelated parties (Allowance for credit losses of $9,853 and

$2,379, respectively)



216,519





211,841

Accounts and notes receivable, net - related parties (Allowance for credit losses of $1 and nil,

respectively)



17,621





21,164

Advance payments and others, net - unrelated parties (Allowance for credit losses of $58 and $73,

respectively)



14,471





11,855

Advance payments and others - related parties



522





1,287

Inventories



88,325





82,931

Total current assets



475,658





441,313

Non-current assets:















Property, plant and equipment, net



141,004





140,481

Land use rights, net



10,774





10,346

Intangible assets, net



1,730





1,352

Operating lease assets



257





376

Long-term time deposits



4,688





-

Other receivables, net (Allowance for credit losses of $58 and $89, respectively)



179





307

Advance payment for property, plant and equipment - unrelated parties



3,615





6,157

Advance payment for property, plant and equipment - related parties



3,284





2,311

Long-term investments



49,766





39,642

Deferred tax assets



13,846





15,291

Other non-current assets



2,759





2,580

Total assets

$ 707,560



$ 660,156



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Bank and government loans

$ 44,238



$ 46,636

Accounts and notes payable - unrelated parties



212,522





180,175

Accounts and notes payable - related parties



12,730





6,492

Customer deposits



1,482





1,303

Accrued payroll and related costs



10,213





8,400

Accrued expenses and other payables



55,607





45,341

Accrued pension costs



3,192





3,161

Taxes payable



13,149





11,493

Operating lease liabilities - current portion



122





116

Amounts due to shareholders/directors



344





309

Advances payable (current portion)



885





353

Total current liabilities



354,484





303,779

Long-term liabilities:















Long-term government loan



-





7,167

Advances payable



3,722





3,486

Operating lease liabilities - non-current portion



149





271

Other long-term payable



1,126





4,948

Deferred tax liabilities



4,280





4,253

Long-term taxes payable



23,884





26,693



















Total liabilities



387,645





350,597





































Mezzanine equity:















Redeemable non-controlling interests



523





-



















Stockholders' Equity















Common stock, $0.0001 par value - Authorized - 80,000,000 shares Issued - 32,338,302 and

32,338,302 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively



3





3

Additional paid-in capital



64,273





64,466

Retained earnings-















Appropriated



11,303





11,265

Unappropriated



215,491





221,298

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)



17,413





(3,462)

Treasury stock - 1,486,526 and 1,164,257 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively



(5,261)





(4,261)

Total parent company stockholders' equity



303,222





289,309

Non-controlling interests



16,170





20,250

Total stockholders' equity



319,392





309,559

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity

$ 707,560



$ 660,156



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income and Loss (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)





Year Ended December 31,





2020



2019















Net product sales ($53,222 and $50,740 sold to related parties for the years ended December 31,

2020 and 2019)

$ 417,636



$ 431,427

Cost of products sold ($23,879 and $23,814 purchased from related parties for the years ended

December 31, 2020 and 2019)



362,295





368,076

Gross profit



55,341





63,351

Net gain on other sales



4,320





5,067

Operating expenses:















Selling expenses



14,506





14,270

General and administrative expenses



27,581





19,976

Research and development expenses



25,723





27,986

Total operating expenses



67,810





62,232

Operating (loss)/income



(8,149)





6,186

Other income, net



2,438





1,957

Interest expense



(1,592)





(3,034)

Financial (expense)/income, net



(4,897)





2,456

(Loss)/income before income tax expenses and equity in earnings of affiliated companies



(12,200)





7,565

Less: Income taxes



2,163





586

Add: Equity in earnings of affiliated companies



4,092





1,406

Net (loss)/income



(10,271)





8,385

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(5,300)





(1,577)

Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interests



(9)





-

Net (loss)/income attributable to parent company's common shareholders



(4,980)





9,962



















Net (loss)/income attributable to parent company's common shareholders per share -















Basic

$ (0.16)



$ 0.32



















Diluted

$ (0.16)



$ 0.32



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -















Basic



31,077,196





31,456,828

Diluted



31,077,196





31,458,926



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income or Loss (In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)





Year Ended December 31,





2020



2019















Net (loss)/income



(10,271)





8,385

Other comprehensive loss:















Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)



22,386





(5,736)

Comprehensive income



12,115





2,649

Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(3,780)





(1,997)

Comprehensive income attributable to parent company

$ 15,895



$ 4,646



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)





2020



2019















Common Stock















Balance at January 1, 2020 and 2019 - 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares, respectively

$ 3



$ 3

Balance at December 31, 2020 and 2019 - 32,338,302 and 32,338,302 shares, respectively

$ 3



$ 3



















Additional Paid-in Capital















Balance at January 1

$ 64,466



$ 64,466

Acquisition of the non-controlling interest in USAI



(29)





-

Acquisition of the non-controlling interest in Changchun Hualong



(76)





-

Deemed distribution to shareholders



(88)





-

Balance at December 31

$ 64,273



$ 64,466



















Retained Earnings - Appropriated















Balance at January 1

$ 11,265



$ 11,104

Appropriation of retained earnings



38





161

Balance at December 31

$ 11,303



$ 11,265



















Unappropriated















Balance at January 1

$ 221,298



$ 211,497

Net (loss)/income attributable to parent company



(4,971)





9,962

Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests



(9)





-

Cumulative effect of accounting change - credit loss



(789)





-

Appropriation of retained earnings



(38)





(161)

Balance at December 31

$ 215,491



$ 221,298



















Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income















Balance at January 1

$ (3,462)



$ 1,855

Net foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to parent company



20,875





(5,317)

Balance at December 31

$ 17,413



$ (3,462)



















Treasury Stock















Balance at January 1, 2020 and 2019 - 1,164,257 and 711,698 shares, respectively

$ (4,261)



$ (2,953)

Repurchase of common stock in 2020 and 2019 - 322,269 shares and 452,559 shares, respectively



(1,000)





(1,308)

Balance at December 31, 2020 and 2019 - 1,486,526 and 1,164,257 shares, respectively

$ (5,261)



$ (4,261)



















Total parent company stockholders' equity

$ 303,222



$ 289,309



















Non-controlling Interest















Balance at January 1

$ 20,250



$ 19,037

Net foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest



1,511





(419)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(5,300)





(1,577)

Cumulative effect of accounting change - credit loss



(102)





-

Acquisition of the non-controlling interest in USAI



29





-

Acquisition of the non-controlling interest in Changchun Hualong



(5)





-

Contribution by non-controlling shareholder of Wuhu Hongrun



217





-

Contribution by non-controlling shareholder of Wuhan Hyoseong



-





3,542

Dividends declared to non-controlling interest holders of non-wholly owned subsidiaries



(430)





(333)

Balance at December 31

$ 16,170



$ 20,250



















Total stockholders' equity

$ 319,392



$ 309,559



China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)





Year Ended December 31,





2020



2019















Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ (10,271)



$ 8,385

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



22,057





17,852

Deferred income taxes



2,205





16

Allowance for credit losses



6,238





(441)

Equity in net earnings of affiliates



(4,092)





(1,406)

Loss/(gain) on disposal of fixed assets



129





(632)

Government subsidy reclassified from government loans



287





-

(Increase)/decrease in:















Accounts and notes receivable



7,295





21,044

Advance payments and others



1,176





4,733

Inventories



(109)





3,992

Increase/(decrease) in:















Accounts and notes payable



27,248





(22,138)

Customer deposits



93





561

Accrued payroll and related costs



1,239





1,115

Accrued expenses and other payables



7,069





(1,353)

Accrued pension costs



(166)





(96)

Taxes payable



(3,474)





(1,326)

Advances payable



502





-

Net cash provided by operating activities



57,426





30,306



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of short-term investments and long-term time deposits



(60,055)





(19,647)

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments



53,393





31,268

Decrease in demand loans and employee housing loans included in other receivables



165





1,504

Loan to a related party



(151)





-

Cash received from property, plant and equipment sales



1,495





1,561

Government subsidy received for purchase of property, plant and equipment



-





1,898

Cash paid to acquire property, plant and equipment and land use rights (including $2,668 and

$5,238 paid to related parties for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively)



(15,825)





(34,409)

Cash paid to acquire intangible assets



(741)





(1,505)

Cash received from long-term investment



3,322





579

Investment under equity method



(5,360)





(6,018)

Cash prepaid for acquisition of a subsidiary



-





(2,560)

Net cash used in by investing activities



(23,757)





(27,329)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from bank and government loans



39,813





57,101

Repayment of bank loans



(53,046)





(65,576)

Payment to broker agents for repurchase of common stock



(2,990)





(1,308)

Repayments of the borrowing for sale and leaseback transaction



(4,163)





(4,164)

Deemed distribution to shareholders



(88)





-

Acquisition of non-controlling interest



(81)





-

Dividends paid to the non-controlling interest holders of non-wholly owned subsidiaries



-





(333)

Cash received from capital contributions by non-controlling interest holder



722





3,542

Net cash used in financing activities



(19,833)





(10,738)



















Cash and cash equivalents affected by foreign currency



7,822





(1,813)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



21,658





(9,574)

Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at beginning of year



106,403





115,977

Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at end of year

$ 128,061



$ 106,403



SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Year Ended December 31,





2020



2019















Cash paid for interest

$ 2,751



$ 3,390

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 3,229



$ 4,607



SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:

Non-cash investing activities:





Year Ended December 31,





2020



2019















Property, plant and equipment recorded during the year which previously were advance payments

$ 11,838



$ 13,964

Accounts payable for acquiring property, plant and equipment

$ 2,024



$ 782

Accounts receivable in exchange for short-term investments

$ 223



$ -

Property, plant and equipment and inventories used for investment in an associated company

$ -



$ 492



