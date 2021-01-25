China Biologic Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

BEIJING, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO, "China Biologic" or the "Company"), a leading fully integrated plasma-based biopharmaceutical company in China, today announced that it has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "EGM") to be held on March 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Beijing time), at the principal office of the Company located at 18th Floor, Jialong International Building, 19 Chaoyang Park Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China, to consider and vote on, among other matters, the proposal to authorize and approve the previously announced agreement and plan of merger, dated as of November 19, 2020 (the "Merger Agreement"), among the Company, CBPO Holdings Limited ("Parent") and CBPO Group Limited ("Merger Sub"), the plan of merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands (the "Plan of Merger") and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger (as defined below).

Pursuant to the Merger Agreement and the Plan of Merger, at the effective time of the Merger, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (the "Merger"). If consummated, the Merger would result in the Company becoming a privately held company and its ordinary shares would no longer be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. In addition, the Company's ordinary shares would cease to be registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 following the consummation of the Merger.

The Company's board of directors (the "Board"), acting upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of the Board, composed entirely of independent directors unrelated to the management of the Company or the buyer group, authorized and approved the Merger Agreement, the Plan of Merger and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger. The Board recommends that the Company's shareholders vote FOR, among other things, the proposal to authorize and approve the Merger Agreement, the Plan of Merger and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business in the Cayman Islands on February 1, 2021 will be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM and any adjournment thereof.

Additional information regarding the EGM and the Merger Agreement can be found in the transaction statement on Schedule 13E-3 and the proxy statement attached as Exhibit (a)-(1) thereto, as amended, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which can be obtained, along with other filings containing information about the Company, the Merger and related matters, without charge, from the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition, the Company's proxy materials (including the definitive proxy statement) will be mailed to the shareholders of the Company. Requests for additional copies of the definitive proxy statement should be directed to Issuer Direct Corporation, the Company's proxy solicitor, at +1 (919) 481-4000, or by email at proxy@issuerdirect.com.

SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER INVESTORS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, THESE MATERIALS AND OTHER MATERIALS FILED WITH OR FURNISHED TO THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY, THE MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS.

The Company and certain of its directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be "participants" in the solicitation of proxies from its shareholders with respect to the Merger and related matters. Information regarding the persons or entities who may be considered "participants" in the solicitation of proxies is set forth in the Schedule 13E-3 transaction statement relating to the Merger and the definitive proxy statement attached thereto. Further information regarding persons or entities who may be deemed participants, including any direct or indirect interests they may have, is also set forth in the definitive proxy statement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities or a solicitation of any proxy, vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall it be a substitute for any proxy statement or other filings that have been or will be made with the SEC.

About China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) is a leading fully integrated plasma-based biopharmaceutical company in China. The Company's products are used as critical therapies during medical emergencies and for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening diseases and immune-deficiency related diseases. China Biologic is headquartered in Beijing and manufactures over 20 different dosage forms of plasma products through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Guizhou Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd. The Company also has an equity investment in Xi'an Huitian Blood Products Co., Ltd. Since the acquisition of TianXinFu (Beijing) Medical Appliance Co., Ltd. in 2018, China Biologic is also engaged in the sale of medical devices, primarily regenerative medical biomaterial products. The Company sells its products to hospitals, distributors and other healthcare facilities in China. For additional information, please see the Company's website www.chinabiologic.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intend," "believe," "expect," "are expected to," "will," or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. The risks and uncertainties include the possibility that the Merger will not occur as planned if events arise that result in the termination of the Merger Agreement, if the expected financing for the Merger is not available for any reason, or if one or more of the various closing conditions to the Merger are not satisfied or waived, and other risks and uncertainties regarding the Merger Agreement and the Merger discussed in the Schedule 13E-3 transaction statement and the proxy statement filed by the Company with the SEC. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

Mr. Ming Yin

Senior Vice President

Email: ir@chinabiologic.com

The Foote Group

Mr. Philip Lisio

Phone: +86-135-0116-6560

Email: phil@thefootegroup.com

Related Links :

http://www.chinabiologic.com